Taapsee In Gandhari Mode: 'What Does It Mean To Lose Your Child?'

'When her child is in danger, I don't think a mother has any boundaries in her mind.'

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh. All Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Taapsee Pannu portrays Bani, a mother navigating the criminal underworld to find her missing daughter in Gandhari.

Writer-producer Kanika Dhillon describes Gandhari as a 'layered film' combining thrill, mystery and deep emotion.

Gandhari premieres globally on Netflix on September 3.

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of her film Gandhari, which is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon.

On Tuesday, Taapsee, co-star Ishwak Singh, and Kanika stepped out to promote the film, which revolves around a desperate mother named Bani, navigating the criminal underworld to rescue her missing daughter.

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu.

"I have read about instances in newspapers where mothers have fought to save their children. I don't know how they find the courage to fight animals, sometimes even much more powerful ones. But these are real incidents. When her child is in danger, I don't think a mother has any boundaries in her mind," Taapsee said at the trailer launch of her film.

"I don't think any mother would ever think, 'If something happens to my child, I won't be able to do more than this.' I believe she would put everything she has her strength, courage and even her life into protecting her child," she added.

'It has a story that will make you keep guessing'

IMAGE: Kanika Dhillon with Gandhari Director Devashish Makhija.

Kanika Dhillon described Gandhari as a 'layered film'.

"Gandhari is a very layered film. It has a thrill, it has a story that will make you keep guessing. It also has emotion. The world created in this film was designed to be mysterious in itself, with an atmosphere that keeps the audience intrigued and curious," Kanika said.

'What does it mean to lose your child?'

IMAGE: Ishwak Singh.

"I am not a father in real life, so I have never experienced that emotion," Ishwak Singh said.

"But through this film, whatever I experienced was very special. What does it mean to lose your child? What does that grief feel like? That was something I found very interesting, especially because we are talking about a pair. My relationship with her character was such that whenever I would see her or take care of her, I could feel her pain."

Gandhari premieres on Netflix on September 3.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff