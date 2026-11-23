'It's interesting to see that they considered me worthy of putting alongside people who have had a very wide reach in the audience.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Key Points Taapsee Pannu expressed pleasant surprise at being featured on Time's 100 Next India list.

She finds it encouraging that an international publication recognised her contribution to India's future.

Taapsee is glad to be alongside contemporaries like Samantha, Kani Kusruti, Alia Bhatt and Sai Pallavi.

Taapsee Pannu was among the actors listed on Time's 100 Next India 2026 list, alongside Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi, Samantha, Ali Fazal, Dulquer Salmaan, Diljit Dosanjh and others.

She's understandably happy about the honour and tells Subhash K Jha, "It was a pleasant surprise to see Time recognising and acknowledging, whatever their analysis material must be."

What was your reaction to being on the Time list?

I won't deny that it was a pleasant surprise because a lot of lists have come from within our country itself in the last few years and they haven't featured me. It was a pleasant surprise to see Time recognising and acknowledging, whatever their analysis material must be.

This is no small honour.

I agree. It's encouraging to know that someone who is probably sitting in the US, you know, looking at our country and the future and the people contributing to it, and thinks that I should be a part of those 100.

'I just have some unique stories and unique roles'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

You share the list with Samantha, Kani Kusruti, Alia Bhatt and Sai Pallavi.

I am glad to be amongst this elite group because I feel my contemporaries who are featured in the list, have some really big scale films to their name. (They have) these 100, 200, 500 crore films to in their filmography whereas I just have some unique stories and unique roles.

It's interesting to see that they considered me worthy of putting alongside people who have had a very wide reach in the audience.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff