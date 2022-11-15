Swara Says Namaste From Cairo

Dulquer has a busy schedule... Shefali's work mode is on... Karan's Fabulous night out...
'Not without my namastey!' says Swara Bhasker. 'At the red carpet of the 44th #cairointernationalfilmfestival @cairofilms Honoured to be here as a member of the 'international competition jury'.'
Swara joins Egyptian cinematographer Nancy Abdelfattah, Egyptian composer Rageh Daoud, Italian actress Stefania Casini, Mexican filmm-aker Joaquin Del Paso and Moroccan actor Samir Guesmi on the jury.
Shruti Haasan asks: 'Who is Monday? no more blues only love.' Hmmmm...
Varun Dhawan promotes Bhediya, which releases on November 25.
Dulquer Salmaan shares an on-the-sets picture from a night shoot and writes, 'Night shoots. Rain Effect. Unwell. Trembling. Bundled Up. Make-Shift Hot Water Bottle. Make-shift Mini Bonfire. 2 hours to catch a 9 am for next shoot.'
Alia Bhatt shows off her cherished new cup.
Shirley Setia enjoys the view from the Charles bridge in Prague.
What's got Manushi Chhillar's attention?
Shefali Shah has her work mode on.
'Some Mondays you feel you can conquer the world... by simply lazing around,' observes Rasika Dugal.
Karan Johar's impromptu night out with the Fabulous Wives: Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Sussanne Khan, Seema Sajdeh.
Rhea Chakraborty put in an appearance too!