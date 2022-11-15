Swara Says Namaste From Cairo

Dulquer has a busy schedule... Shefali's work mode is on... Karan's Fabulous night out...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

'Not without my namastey!' says Swara Bhasker. 'At the red carpet of the 44th #cairointernationalfilmfestival @cairofilms Honoured to be here as a member of the 'international competition jury'.'

Swara joins Egyptian cinematographer Nancy Abdelfattah, Egyptian composer Rageh Daoud, Italian actress Stefania Casini, Mexican filmm-aker Joaquin Del Paso and Moroccan actor Samir Guesmi on the jury.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan asks: 'Who is Monday? no more blues only love.' Hmmmm...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan promotes Bhediya, which releases on November 25.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan shares an on-the-sets picture from a night shoot and writes, 'Night shoots. Rain Effect. Unwell. Trembling. Bundled Up. Make-Shift Hot Water Bottle. Make-shift Mini Bonfire. 2 hours to catch a 9 am for next shoot.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shows off her cherished new cup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia enjoys the view from the Charles bridge in Prague.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

What's got Manushi Chhillar's attention?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah has her work mode on.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

'Some Mondays you feel you can conquer the world... by simply lazing around,' observes Rasika Dugal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Sajdeh/Instagram

Karan Johar's impromptu night out with the Fabulous Wives: Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Sussanne Khan, Seema Sajdeh.

Rhea Chakraborty put in an appearance too!