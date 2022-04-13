Sussanne and Arslan are everywhere!

Please click on the images to find out who attended Neelam Kothari's party to launch her luxury interior brand.

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon has been part of all Neelam's big moments.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Neelam, the evening's host.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni are here, there and everywhere!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sussanne's elder sister Farah Ali Khan, the jewellry designer.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Chunky Pandey, whose wife Bhavana is part of Neelam's group of friends.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Pragya Kapoor, minus Gattu.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Seema Khan, another of Neelam's close friends.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor, one of Neelam's buddies.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Deanne Pandey and Alvira Agnihotri.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sanjay Kapoor, whose wife Maheep, Neelam, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey starred in the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Where's Bipasha, Karan Singh Grover?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Producer Krishika Lulla.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Actor-entrepreneur Akanksha Malhotra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar