Sussanne and Arslan are everywhere!

Please click on the images to find out who attended Neelam Kothari's party to launch her luxury interior brand.
IMAGE: Raveena Tandon has been part of all Neelam's big moments.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Neelam, the evening's host.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni are here, there and everywhere!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sussanne's elder sister Farah Ali Khan, the jewellry designer.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Chunky Pandey, whose wife Bhavana is part of Neelam's group of friends.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Pragya Kapoor, minus Gattu.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Seema Khan, another of Neelam's close friends.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor, one of Neelam's buddies.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Deanne Pandey and Alvira Agnihotri.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sanjay Kapoor, whose wife Maheep, Neelam, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey starred in the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Where's Bipasha, Karan Singh Grover?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Producer Krishika Lulla.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Actor-entrepreneur Akanksha Malhotra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar