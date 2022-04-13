News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sussanne and Arslan are everywhere!

Sussanne and Arslan are everywhere!

By Rediff Movies
April 13, 2022 13:38 IST
Please click on the images to find out who attended Neelam Kothari's party to launch her luxury interior brand.

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon has been part of all Neelam's big moments.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Neelam, the evening's host.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni are here, there and everywhere!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sussanne's elder sister Farah Ali Khan, the jewellry designer.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Chunky Pandey, whose wife Bhavana is part of Neelam's group of friends.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Pragya Kapoor, minus Gattu.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Seema Khan, another of Neelam's close friends.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor, one of Neelam's buddies.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Deanne Pandey and Alvira Agnihotri.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sanjay Kapoor, whose wife Maheep, Neelam, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey starred in the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Where's Bipasha, Karan Singh Grover?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Producer Krishika Lulla.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Actor-entrepreneur Akanksha Malhotra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
