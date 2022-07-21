News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sushmita Sen Wants To Remind You...

Sushmita Sen Wants To Remind You...

By Rediff Movies
July 21, 2022 14:14 IST
Rakul can't stop smiling... Priyanka's busy shopping... Kartik doesn't want to share his secret...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

If there is one thing that everyone's talking about these days, it's Sushmita Sen's love life.

And she has something to say: '#gentlehappyreminder I love you guys!!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's happy with the world.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka/Instagram

Is Priyanka Chopra stocking up on nappies?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa plays with animal prints.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

'Ek idea aaya hai lekin Aaj nahi bataunga,' Kartik Aaryan teases.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh takes a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur explores nature.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan goes green.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Sidhanth Chaturvedi turns poet:

'I work for this boy- Over-thinker, over-ambitious, under-confident, likes his hair unkempt and his clothes basic, better profile? No clue.
Before beard & mousse,
Before paps & poetry,
Before award shows & 80k shoes,
I’m simply standing here on your screens, hands in pockets(fingers crossed)
Smiling, and trying to put one on you too.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parteik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar pens a sweet note to Juhi Babbar: 'Happy birthday to my gorgeous big sis.. my rock.. my didi boss‼️ thank you for being you di‼️ love you forever‼️'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma and Aayush Sharma promote their music video, Pehli Pehli Baarish.

