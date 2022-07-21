Sushmita Sen Wants To Remind You...

Rakul can't stop smiling... Priyanka's busy shopping... Kartik doesn't want to share his secret...
If there is one thing that everyone's talking about these days, it's Sushmita Sen's love life.
And she has something to say: '#gentlehappyreminder I love you guys!!!'
Rakul Singh's happy with the world.
Is Priyanka Chopra stocking up on nappies?
Patralekhaa plays with animal prints.
'Ek idea aaya hai lekin Aaj nahi bataunga,' Kartik Aaryan teases.
Chitrangda Singh takes a selfie.
Plabita Borthakur explores nature.
Hina Khan goes green.
Sidhanth Chaturvedi turns poet:
'I work for this boy- Over-thinker, over-ambitious, under-confident, likes his hair unkempt and his clothes basic, better profile? No clue.
Before beard & mousse,
Before paps & poetry,
Before award shows & 80k shoes,
I’m simply standing here on your screens, hands in pockets(fingers crossed)
Smiling, and trying to put one on you too.'
Prateik Babbar pens a sweet note to Juhi Babbar: 'Happy birthday to my gorgeous big sis.. my rock.. my didi boss‼️ thank you for being you di‼️ love you forever‼️'
Neha Sharma and Aayush Sharma promote their music video, Pehli Pehli Baarish.