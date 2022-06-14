News
Sushant's 'Love Story' With Rhea Coming?

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 14, 2022 17:44 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

It's been two years since we lost Sushant Singh Rajput.

While none of the unauthorised bio-pics on the actor have materialised, we now hear Sushant's close friend Rumi Jaffery going back to a project that he planned to shoot in London with Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

"Sushant was very keen to do a film with Rhea," Rumi, the writer-director, tells Subhash K Jha.

"Not just any project just for the sake of doing a film together, but something special. He kept urging me to write a love story, especially for Rhea and him. I finally found the story that Sushant had loved. We were to start shooting in London in 2020, but God had other plans. First COVID came, and then Sushant was gone."

 

For two years, Rumi could not bring himself to touch that project.

But now, he is ready to revive the dream project with another leading man.

"For Sushant's sake. He wanted this to happen more for Rhea's sake than his own."

SUBHASH K JHA
Meet The Brahmastra Stars: Mouni is Junoon!

Meet The Brahmastra Stars: Mouni is Junoon!

'Brahmastra is Agni Pariksha'

'Brahmastra is Agni Pariksha'

