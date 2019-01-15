Surveen Chawla flaunts her baby bump

January 15, 2019 14:45 IST

The Hate Story 2 actress is due in April.

Surveen Chawla, who was last seen in Sacred Games, announced her pregnancy on social media not too long ago.

The actress wed long time beau Akshay Thakker in Italy three years ago.

Flaunting her baby bump, the glowing mommy-to-be shared an adorable Instapic and wrote, 'And the official “BUMPIE”... P.S.- I've started looking like the above emoji'.

A few days ago, the 34 year old revealed on Instagram how she took two days to organise all the baby stuff she had ordered.

Posting a picture, Surveen wrote, 'And that's a flag off!! All things baby just got real...And it's only the beginning.. Building up my new world just took a kick start with the amazing @mamasandpapas !They are quality, design, style, customer experience...all under one roof...Thank u guys for being patient for 6 long hours. Umm may be 13 over 2 days...But honest to god u were wonderful!!And couldn't be happier'.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram