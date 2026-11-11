Suriya's Hat-Trick, Record-Breaking Year

Suriya has cemented his status as a box office powerhouse with a spectacular hat-trick in 2026.

IMAGE: Suriya in Scene.

Key Points Suriya secured a box office hat-trick in 2026 with Scene, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, collectively earning over Rs 500 crore.

His latest film, Scene, grossed over Rs 80 crore worldwide in its first two days, solidifying his successful year.

2026 was a landmark year for Tamil cinema, marked by both massive commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed, story-driven mid-budget films.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time with over Rs 812 crore worldwide.

IMAGE: Suriya in Scene.

Suriya has officially secured his box office hat-trick for the year, following the massive opening of his latest film, Scene, which premiered on November 6.

The Jithu Madhavan directorial grossed over Rs 80 crore (rs 800 million) worldwide within its first two days alone.

This success perfectly caps off his spectacular year, following the blockbusters Karuppu (which earned over Rs 310 crore/Rs 3.1 billion) and Vishwanath & Sons (which crossed Rs 200 crore/Rs 2 billion globally).

Together, his three theatrical releases have generated well over Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) in 2026, marking a historic calendar year for the actor.

A Monumental Year for Tamil Cinema

IMAGE: Rajnikanth in Jailer 2.

Yes, 2026 has been an exceptional, landmark year for Tamil cinema. The year has thrived on two major fronts: Massive commercial record-breakers and highly acclaimed, story-driven mid-budget films.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, shattered box-office records for Tamil cinema, grossing over Rs 812 crore (Rs 8.12 billion) worldwide to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Serving as the final cinematic chapter for Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan made a massive splash at the box office, grossing around Rs 325 crore (Rs 3.25 billion).

Diverse Storytelling, Critical Acclaim

IMAGE: Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Prithviraj in Baththa.

What truly set 2026 apart was the sheer variety of unique concepts embraced by audiences.

Baththa, a lighthearted 1986 period comedy-drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose, which became a massive critical masterpiece and sleeper hit (boasting an 8.8 IMDb rating).

Mandaadi, a deep rooted sports drama centered around traditional sailboat racing near Rameswaram, produced under Vetrimaaran's creative guidance, which grossed over Rs 140 crore (Rs 1.4 billion).

Dorothy, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, this progressive rural drama premiered at the Toronto international film festival and won high critical praise (88% on Rotten Tomatoes) for its bold storytelling.

DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Lokesh Kanagaraj in a leading acting role, this violent, gritty outlaw-revenge drama drew major praise for its action choreography.

Between absolute box-office dominance and fresh directorial voices, 2026 will be remembered as a monumental year where Tamil cinema perfectly balanced commercial 'mass' cinema with artistic, meaningful storytelling.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff