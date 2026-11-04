Suriya-Dhanush In Mani Ratnam's Next?

Mani Ratnam is set to create a cinematic spectacle by bringing together Suriya and Dhanush for an ambitious dual-hero film, marking their first collaboration on screen.

IMAGE: Suriya and Dhanush. Photographs: Kind courtesy Suriya/Instagram and Dhanush/Instagram

Key Points Mani Ratnam has approached Suriya and Dhanush for a dual-hero film with equally important roles.

Discussions are underway regarding salaries, shooting schedules, and dates for the project.

This film would mark the first time Suriya and Dhanush share screen space in a full-length feature.

The never-before combination of Suriya and Dhanush will team up for an ambitious film directed by Mani Ratnam.

Mani Ratnam has approached both actors with a dual-hero script, giving each equally important roles.

While the official confirmation is still awaited, early trade buzz suggests that both stars have expressed a keen interest in the story. Discussions regarding salaries, shooting schedules, and dates are reportedly underway.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the first choice to play the female lead in the film.

A Highly Anticipated Collaboration

The highly anticipated film could serve as Suriya's 49th film and Dhanush's 57th outing. This is the first time these two powerhouses will share screen space in a full-length feature.

Mani Ratnam is currently focusing on wrapping up his upcoming romantic drama Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, which is slated for a January release.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff