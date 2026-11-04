Suriya-Dhanush In Mani Ratnam's Next?

Mani Ratnam is set to create a cinematic spectacle by bringing together Suriya and Dhanush for an ambitious dual-hero film, marking their first collaboration on screen.
Key Points
- Mani Ratnam has approached Suriya and Dhanush for a dual-hero film with equally important roles.
- Discussions are underway regarding salaries, shooting schedules, and dates for the project.
- This film would mark the first time Suriya and Dhanush share screen space in a full-length feature.
The never-before combination of Suriya and Dhanush will team up for an ambitious film directed by Mani Ratnam.
Mani Ratnam has approached both actors with a dual-hero script, giving each equally important roles.
While the official confirmation is still awaited, early trade buzz suggests that both stars have expressed a keen interest in the story. Discussions regarding salaries, shooting schedules, and dates are reportedly underway.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the first choice to play the female lead in the film.
A Highly Anticipated Collaboration
The highly anticipated film could serve as Suriya's 49th film and Dhanush's 57th outing. This is the first time these two powerhouses will share screen space in a full-length feature.
Mani Ratnam is currently focusing on wrapping up his upcoming romantic drama Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, which is slated for a January release.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff