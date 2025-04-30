Suriya Brings Retro Vibes To Mumbai

IMAGE: Suriya. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

A section of the Mumbai media got a glimpse of how the devoted fandoms of South Indian superstars operate when Tamil sensation Suriya visited the city on Tuesday afternoon to promote his upcoming pan-India film Retro.

Suriya and his director Karthik Subbaraj were greeted with a roaring swarm of fans.

A massive cut-out of Suriya’s Retro avatar was erected and the film’s theme song The One, composed by Subbaraj’s frequent collaborator Santhosh Narayanan, was played on loop, adding to the charged up atmosphere.

Retro is poised to be Suriya’s rebound after Kanguva’s dismal performance last year. The romantic actioner marks the actor's first collaboration with Subbaraj, who is known for Tamil blockbusters like Pizza, Jigarthanda, Iraivi and Petta.

Suriya looked uber cool in a dark blue shirt and white pants, with a pair of black shades.

As he stepped onto the stage, the audience roared once again in delight.

But perhaps they found something amiss.

Someone shouted out in Tamil and caught Suriya’s attention.

Turns out, it was a request for the superstar to remove his sunglasses!

And this is what happened next...

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Presenter Jayantilal Gada, Suriya and director Karthik Subbaraj. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Each time the actor spoke, he was met with resounding cheers and whistles from the fans, and they quieten only after Suriya’s ‘calm down’ gesture.

Suriya said Retro has seen the journey of four years, right from the many discussions with his director to the film’s eventual release. The actor, who plays a gangster in the film, expressed his admiration for Subbaraj’s talent.

“Every time, you need a disrupter in the industry, somebody who will come and change the tone. He (pointing at Karthik Subbaraj) has a very unique voice, be it the screenplay, the visuals or making the character behave in a certain way on screen,” Suriya said.

WATCH: Suriya shares what he liked about working with Karthik Subbaraj

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Subbaraj emphasised on the film’s tagline ‘Love, Laughter, War’ and said Retro is an action film but it all starts with ‘Love’.

“The love story forms the emotional quotient of Retro and we really hope to give a wholesome experience to the audience with this film,” Subbaraj said.

WATCH: From training in martial arts to filming one-take action scenes, Karthik Subbaraj talks about Suriya’s action hero in Retro.

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Retro hits the screens on May 1, in multiple languages.