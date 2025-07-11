Superman Gets Brand New Fans!

Thanks to its good reviews, Superman is adding to its fan base.
And this time, the fan base is really of the furry kind!
The latest Superman, played by David Corenswet, shares a beautiful bond with his dog Krypto in the film.
So at a special screening of the film in Los Angeles, a canine laps up the film as much as the humans.
Did they like Krypto in the film?
Some canines get their own Supersuits...
And capes.
Getting a portrait done.
Superman gets a standing ovation from the furry kind.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff