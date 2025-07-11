HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » Superman Gets Brand New Fans!

Superman Gets Brand New Fans!

REDIFF MOVIES
July 11, 2025 15:07 IST

Thanks to its good reviews, Superman is adding to its fan base.

And this time, the fan base is really of the furry kind!

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The latest Superman, played by David Corenswet, shares a beautiful bond with his dog Krypto in the film.

So at a special screening of the film in Los Angeles, a canine laps up the film as much as the humans.

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Did they like Krypto in the film?

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Some canines get their own Supersuits...

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

And capes.

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Getting a portrait done.

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Superman gets a standing ovation from the furry kind.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
