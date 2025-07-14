Superman Beats Maalik At The Box Office

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao in Maalik.

After comedies like Bhool Chuk Maaf and Stree, National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao tries hard core action in the gangster film, Maalik.

He's given many intense performances before but a full-on masala movie is a first for him.

As expected, he's done well, and the film, set in the heartland, has found takers primarily in the interiors and amongst single screen audiences.

There are certain limitations when it comes to a story with a set up like this at an all-India level, and hence a box office opening of Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million) would have been the best case scenario for the film. And the film opened at Rs 4.02 crore (Rs 40.2 million) on Friday.

The Tips production saw a reasonably wide release, which means that there was ample scope for the film to grow.

The numbers did go up on Saturday with Rs 5.45 crore (Rs 54.5 million) coming in, and Sunday crossed the Rs 6 crore (Rs 60 million) mark.

As a result, the film has crossed Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) over the weekend and now, one waits to see how it will sustain on weekdays.

IMAGE: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has turned out to be a non-starter.

The film managed to cross Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) over the weekend when ideally, this should have been its first day number.

The Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor starrer was reasonably well promoted but unfortunately audiences weren't enticed.

IMAGE: David Corenswet in Superman.

The Hollywood movie Superman was the audience's first choice.

After taking a good start of over Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million), it continued to grow well over the weekend, hence resulting in a weekend that comfortably gathered around Rs 26 crore (Rs 260 million). The film is all set to emerge as a success story in India.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff