Sunny Sanskari Arrives On OTT

From double dates to Demogorgon, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor team up to break up their respective objects of affection, played by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, even as the latter is set to tie the knot in classic rom-com spectacle in Shashank Khaitan's latest song and dance confection.

Stranger Things Season 5

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The long wait to return to Upside Down is finally over as the Duffer Brothers drop the first segment of their final season depicting Eleven and her loved ones joining forces to take on the evil Vecna. Catch the first four episodes now, next three on Christmas Day and the grand climax on New Year's Eve.

The Pet Detective

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A pet detective's adventures leads him to grander, grittier cases.

Jingle Bell Heist

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Mission robbery aimed at a fancy London store becomes a meet cute ground as cupid strikes against Christmastime for a pair of pretty thieves.

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A giant box office success in Hong Kong, the martial arts spectacle chronicles the survival of a refugee in the 1980s after he enters and learns the ways of the lawless Kowloon Walled City.

Mass Jathara

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

You've heard this one before, daring cop's righteous ways result in him getting transferred to village ruled by a wayward drug lord.

Frontline: Yokohama Bay Japanese

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Set in 2020, against the backdrop of pandemic and the paranoia it triggers within a luxury cruise carrying over 3000 passengers, the Japanese docu-drama looks into the domino effect of the infection following a positive coronavirus case.

Aaryan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A serial killer hellbent on pulling off a perfect crime. A cop determined to stop him at any cost. That's Aaryan in a nutshell.

Kishkindhapuri

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

All hell breaks loose when a ghost touring company arrive at a haunted radio station experiencing more than they bargained for.

Left Handed Girl

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Taiwanese, Mandarin (with subtitles)

Taiwan's entry for Best International Feature Film Oscar shot entirely on iPhone, Left-Handed Girl captures the journey of a five-year-old leftie after she moves to Taipei with her mum and older sister.

Regai

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Based on crime fiction writer Rajesh Kumar's 1990s novel, the Tamil OTT series deep dives in the dark side of medical trials after a sub inspector's mundane investigation leads him towards something awry.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff