Sunny-Salman Sign Up For Gabru

IMAGES: Sunny Deol and Salman Khan. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol, Salman Khan/Instagram

Although both stars have been part of the movie industry for more than 30 years, Salman Khan and Sunny Deol have never shared the screen.

Until now.

They will be seen together in Gabru, directed by Marathi-Hindi filmmaker Shashank Udapurkar.

The emotional action drama, which is being shot currently, stars Sunny in the title role.

Salman will be seen in a powerful role, which he agreed to do for his love of the Deol family, including Dharmendra and his sons, Sunny and Bobby.

Salman regards Dharmendra as his father figure.

"When this role in Gabru came up, there was no question of saying no to Sunny," a source close to Salman tells Subhash K Jha.

Gabru will release on March 13.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff