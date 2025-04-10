Sunny OK With Pakistani Actors In Bollywood

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

A day before his film Jaat released, Sunny Deol made a comment, probably surprising those who are so used to his cinematic patriotic image, thanks to his Pakistan-bashing hits.

Sunny stated that he is is okay with Pakistani actors working in Bollywood.

Sunny's statement came a few days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray said the MNS would not allow Pakistan movie star Fawad Khan's romcom Abir Gulaal to release in India.

When the Hindustan Times newspaper asked Sunny if his comment was contradictory to his image, fueled by blockbusters like the Gadar movies and Border, Sunny said, 'See, I wouldn't like to go on to the political side because that's where things start getting messy. We are actors. We work for everyone over the world. Even if somebody is watching or not, we are for everyone. So aisi koi baat nahi hain (nothing like that). We should stay global.'

A week ago, Sunny's Gadar co-star Ameesha Patel made a similar comment, saying she had no problem if Pakistani actors worked in India.

IMAGE: Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal.

Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal co-stars Vaani Kapoor and is slated to release on May 9. It has been directed by Aarti S Bagdi.

This will be Fawad's comeback to Indian cinema after films like Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hain Mushkil (2016).

Post the 2016 Uri terror attack, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association and the All Indian Cine Workers Association imposed a ban on Pakistani artists from working in the Hindi film industry.

The Government of India has not implemented any such ban.

In October 2023, the Bombay high court dismissed a petition seeking a complete ban on Indian citizens, companies and associations from engaging Pakistani artists, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists and technicians.

Justices Sunil B Shukre and Firdosh B Pooniwalla, while dismissing the petition, stated, 'Retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity and peace, and has no merit in it.'