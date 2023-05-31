News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sunny Leone's Movie Night Out

Sunny Leone's Movie Night Out

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 31, 2023 17:54 IST
After getting a seven minute standing ovation at Cannes, Sunny Leone gave her friends at home a special preview of her new film, Kennedy,

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, it co-stars Rahul Bhat.

 

Sunny gives her red carpet dresses a rest and picks a casual attire for the screening.

 

Sunny with Manoj Bajpayee, who was last seen in the courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap go back a long way to Ram Gopal Varma's Satya, when they first tasted success.

 

Shabana Azmi arrives with old friend and her Masoom Director Shekhar Kapur, with whom she recently collaborated again in What's Love Got to Do with It?

 

Sudhir Mishra, whose latest film Afwaah was well received.

 

Pavail Gulati.

 

Sharib Hashmi, who plays scene stealer J K Talpade in The Family Man series, and recalled his first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan here.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

