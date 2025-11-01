HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Sunny Leone Is Ready To Scare You

Sunny Leone Is Ready To Scare You

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 01, 2025 09:24 IST

x

How Bollywood folk celebrated Halloween on October 31.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone built a haunted house for her kids.

Her haunted themed house party is not just for kids but also for adults with gory food and decorations.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu turned into a Kitty Kat while Karan Singh Grover channels his inner pirate.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha's daughter Devi looks cute as a spiderina.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

'It's all about the magic! Happy Halloween!!' says Tanishaa Mukerji as she turns into a bat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Sharing her next look as a which she writes, 'Which look do you like the most?' she asks.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray writes, 'They said midlife was scary... So let's do what women do best -- turn fear into fabulous. We're midlife women in our power -- hot, hilarious, and just a little haunted by hormones. Because let's be honest -- midlife isn't something to fear, it's something to celebrate.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

'The hot flashes, the boundaries, the breakdowns that became breakthroughs -- that's where the real magic lives.

'This Halloween, meet my Witchy Alter Egos:
The Hormonal Witch The Estro Sorceress

Because the most powerful costume of all is a woman who finally knows herself. Who is your Mid-life alter ego? Drop@it in the comments And have a Magical Halloween.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Not Ready For Halloween? Inspo From Katrina, Janhvi...
Not Ready For Halloween? Inspo From Katrina, Janhvi...
What Magic S D Burman Created With Bimal Roy!
What Magic S D Burman Created With Bimal Roy!
'Shah Rukh Is Still God's Good Child'
'Shah Rukh Is Still God's Good Child'
At Ananya Panday's Birthday Bash
At Ananya Panday's Birthday Bash
Malaika, Rashmika Dish Out CHIC Goals...
Malaika, Rashmika Dish Out CHIC Goals...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass

webstory image 3

Is Moscow in Kerala? Or Delhi in New York?

VIDEOS

Hina Khan attends the screening of 'Ikk Kudi'1:19

Hina Khan attends the screening of 'Ikk Kudi'

Tejasswi Prakash spotted with Jannat Zubair0:36

Tejasswi Prakash spotted with Jannat Zubair

Sharvari's HOT gym look!1:00

Sharvari's HOT gym look!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO