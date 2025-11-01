Sunny Leone Is Ready To Scare You

How Bollywood folk celebrated Halloween on October 31.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone built a haunted house for her kids.

Her haunted themed house party is not just for kids but also for adults with gory food and decorations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu turned into a Kitty Kat while Karan Singh Grover channels his inner pirate.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha's daughter Devi looks cute as a spiderina.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

'It's all about the magic! Happy Halloween!!' says Tanishaa Mukerji as she turns into a bat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Sharing her next look as a which she writes, 'Which look do you like the most?' she asks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray writes, 'They said midlife was scary... So let's do what women do best -- turn fear into fabulous. We're midlife women in our power -- hot, hilarious, and just a little haunted by hormones. Because let's be honest -- midlife isn't something to fear, it's something to celebrate.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

'The hot flashes, the boundaries, the breakdowns that became breakthroughs -- that's where the real magic lives.

'This Halloween, meet my Witchy Alter Egos:

The Hormonal Witch The Estro Sorceress

Because the most powerful costume of all is a woman who finally knows herself. Who is your Mid-life alter ego? Drop@it in the comments And have a Magical Halloween.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff