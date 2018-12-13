Sunny, Divyanka, Surbhi win big

December 13, 2018 12:45 IST

Check out the winners!

Television stars graced the Indian Television Academy Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 11, in huge numbers.

Sunny Leone won the Best Female (Web) for the series Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Divyanka Tripathi won Best Actress Drama for the series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Rakhi Sawant.

Munmun Dutta.

Surbhi Chandna won Best Actress Popular for the series Ishqbaaaz.

Helly Shah.

Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitash Gaud.

Aasif and Rohitash won Best Actor (Comedy). Shubhangi won Best Actress (Comedy) for their show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Apara Mehta.

Gulshan Grover.

Neena Gupta with her husband Vivek Mehra, right, and her reel husband from Badhaai Ho, Gajraj Rao, left.

Badhaai Ho won Bollywood Entertainer of The Year.

Gaurav Gera won Best Actor (Social Media).

Supriya Pilgoankar won Best Actress (Web) for Home.

Singer Madhushree with her husband Robby Badal.

Dheeraj Kumar.

Suchitra Pillai with her daughter Annika Kjeldsen.

Preeti Jhangiani with husband Praveen Dabbas.

Manasi Joshi with husband Rohit Roy.

R Madhavan's show Breathe won Best Popular Show (Web).

Amar Upadaya with wife Hetal.

Nikhil Dwivedi.

Shailesh Lodha.

Kailash Kher.

Anu Malik.

Sambhavna Seth with husband Avinash Dwivedi.

Dalljiet Kaur.

Ekta Kapoor won the Highest Rated Show for her show Naagin 3.

Pearl V, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani won Highest Rated Show for their show Naagin 3.

Shaan.

Anu Ranjan, centre, Jeetendra and Shashi Ranjan.

Anushka Ranjan.

Sunil Grover won The ITA Special Mention - Comedy Icon.

Cyrus Broacha won the The ITA Special Mention - The Game Changer Award along with Kunal Vijaykar.

Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane won the Best Director (Web) for Sacred Games.