'Sunny Deol Is Fighting Against Fanaticism In Batwara 1947'

'You should get carried away with the characters, become one with him. You don't see whether he is a Hindu or a Muslim. You see the human being.'

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Batwara 1947.

Key Points 'Rajkumar narrated this story in 2010, and we have wanted to make it since then.'

'Lahore was a working title. We were looking for the right title, then somebody suggested Batwara.'

'This is the strongest character Sunny has played on screen. It is better, stronger than Superman, Iron Man, all put together.'

Batwara 1947 reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after three decades, following their collaborations on Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

Produced by Aamir Khan, the period film also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

"Gadar's Tara Singh was a fun-loving guy. He was a romantic Sardar. He played music, fell in love, got married. It was a pure love story. That's not the case here," Sunny says.

Mayur Sanap/Rediff listens to a conversation with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi.

What kept the two of you from collaborating again all this time?

Sunny Deol: We were trying to do a film for quite some time, I think since the early 2000s. Raj had narrated the story of Ashoka and Prithviraj Chauhan, but those ideas did not materialise. We did not find producers.

After Gadar 2 became a hit, Aamir (Khan, producer) read the story and he said, 'let's do it.'

After delivering several memorable films together, what makes Batwara 1947 a special collaboration between you two?

Sunny Deol: Rajkumar narrated this story in 2010, and we have wanted to make it since then. There is a different andaaz in every film we have done together. As an audience, you liked something in our films, that's why we are working again after 30 years.

Why was the title changed from Lahore 1947 to Batwara 1947?

Rajkumar Santoshi: Lahore was a working title. We were looking for the right title, then somebody suggested Batwara. We felt it was apt for the subject.

'I am not giving a message. I am not a teacher'

IMAGE: Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in Batwara 1947.

At a time when stories set around Partition can easily become divisive, how important was it to stay true to the story rather than take sides?

Sunny Deol: The story is what Raj had narrated to me. The characters are beautifully written.

It is not that we are trying to neutralise it or whatever. We took the subject as it is.

When you will see the film, you will get so involved that you will go through a journey which will make you happy, and satisfied. It will make you realise what Partition was, and how important it is to stand by yourself against all odds.

Rajkumar Santoshi: We are not making the film to give a message.

First of all, the film should be entertaining. It is an emotional story. You should get carried away with the characters, become one with him.

You don't see whether he is a Hindu or a Muslim. You see the human being. You see an incident with a human being, and how the human being reacts.

The human being has weakness and strength. Partition has seen great courage and great sacrifices. It has also seen disgusting acts.

I am not giving a message because I am not a teacher. I am a filmmaker.

'It is better, stronger than Superman, Iron Man, all put together'

IMAGE: Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi in Batwara 1947.

Was there a particular scene that stayed with you?

Sunny Deol: I am asked that with every film. But I am such an actor that I don't think like that.

I take the whole picture and then try my best to fix my character. I don't do anything scientifically.

Some viewers feel this character is similar to Tara Singh from Gadar. Do you see it that way?

Sunny Deol: No. It is completely different. Tara Singh was a very fun-loving guy. He was a romantic Sardar. He played music, fell in love, got married. It was a pure love story.

That's not the case here.

Rajkumar Santoshi: Tara Singh fights for his rights. This character fights for someone else's rights. At the cost of his family.

This is the strongest character Sunny has played on screen. It is better, stronger than Superman, Iron Man, all put together. Because here, Sunny is fighting against fanaticism. It is moral courage over physical courage.

I love this character. I have sympathy for him. Very rarely do you come across a character like that. This character should be seen as an example.

'Papa Had Seen Batwara 1947'

IMAGE: Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in Batwara 1947.

Do you hope audiences in Pakistan will connect with the film as well?

Sunny Deol: We have not thought like that. I heard the story in 2010 and we wanted to make it. We are not talking about the current environment. We are simply making a story.

The most heart-breaking thing about Partition is that it shouldn't have happened. Innocent people were killed.

Your father Dharmendraji also appeared in a Partition film Ikkis.

Sunny Deol: We are from Punjab, and Partition was mostly felt there.

We have grown up in a joint family. My grandfather, grandmother, uncle and everyone used to sit together and tell stories. I had heard a lot of stories as a child, and they stayed with me.

When I heard this script, it was relatable to what I had heard around me. I felt it was such a beautiful subject and such a beautiful character that I just wanted to do it.

Did he watch this film?

Sunny Deol: Yes. Papa was very emotional after seeing the film.