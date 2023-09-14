IMAGE: Sunny Deol shows off the box office collections of Gadar 2.. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Before Gadar 2, Sunny Deol had 12 flops.

In fact, very few of his films have worked at the box office recently.

But Gadar 2's historic box office figures have changed the trajectory of Sunny's career.

In 2013, Sunny had shocked Subhash K Jha with his revelation that no A-lister heroine was willing to work with him.

"I've had problems with established heroines," he had said. "For reasons best known to them, they don't want to work with me. The top heroines turn me down whenever I ask them to work with me. They want to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. So I search for new heroines, like Urvashi Rautela. These girls do not ration dates.

"While working on a film, I don't have to deal with my heroine's tantrums when she is a newcomer. Now if you give an A-lister co-star, I won't be able to work with her. Mujhse unke nakhre nahin bardaasht honge."

"Also, I get a chance to give new talent. So yeah, I'll be seen with new co-stars in the future. There are lots of new, talented and pretty girls in the industry, and trust me, these girls won't look mismatched with me. I am open to adapting myself to the changes around me."

Sunny looks back, "There were so many actors and directors who were launched by us (the Deol family). So many of today's top names started their careers in our home productions. But they quickly left us."

"I hold no grudges against any of them. I've moved on. I forgive all those who wrote me off."