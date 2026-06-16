Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Celebrate 25 Years Of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunite to celebrate 25 years of the Bollywood blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

IMAGE: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 25th anniversary celebration.

Key Points The cast and crew of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, including Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, reunited to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

Sunny shared his gratitude on Instagram, acknowledging 25 years of love from fans for his character Tara Singh and the film.

The romantic-action drama, set against Partition, tells the love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, facing turmoil and separation.

A couple of days after Lagaan celebrated 25 years with much fanfare, the team behind Gadar: Ek Prem Katha celebrated its silver anniversary too.

Both films had released on the same day in 2001, and went on to become blockbusters.

Lead actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunited with Director Anil Sharma and other members of the cast and crew to mark the milestone.

Star-Studded Reunion

Ameesha feeds Sunny a piece of cake.

Utkarsh Sharma played Sunny and Ameesha's son Charanjeet in Gadar.

"I did Gadar because they needed a kid and were stuck. I fell in the right age bracket," Utkarsh says in a Rediff interview.

Sunny Deol's Gratitude and Film's Legacy

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion and revisited memories associated with the film and his character, Tara Singh.

'25 Years Ago Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts. 25 saal se pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi chall rahi aur aage bhi chalti hi rahegi. Thank you all for giving all of us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts, hope we keep staying there,' Sunn wrote.

Sunny also shared several stills from the film, taking audiences back to the time when Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Udit Narayan sang some of the film's popular songs: Udja Kale Kawan, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Musafir Jaane Wale.

Actor Mushtaq Khan arrives with his wife Salma Khan.

Director Anil Sharma narrated the story of his life and how he made his first film: "I met Raakhee through a friend. She was surprised to see me. I was just 21, and in those days there were no young directors. She gave me just 10 minutes to narrate the story, but listened for three hours and immediately said yes. She gave me 40 days of her schedule."

"I did not have money for the signing amount. I took Rs 1,001 from my aunt and gave Raakhee that as the signing amount. She was shocked. She used to take Rs 51,000 as the signing amount."

Madhur Bhandarkar.

Rajat Bedi was a part of Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

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Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff