Sunny, Bobby Okay With Hema Receiving Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan

'Dharamji would have been very happy. He felt he never got recognition for his performances.'

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Vibhushan to the late legendary actor Dharmendra. BJP MP Hema Malini, Dharmendra's wife, received the award. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Hema Malini received the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband Dharmendra at the Ashoka Hall at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, May 25, 2026.

In an exclusive chat with Subhash K Jha, Hemaji described it as a very emotional moment.

"It was a very emotional moment for our entire family. My younger daughter Ahana accompanied me to the ceremony. She couldn't hold back her tears when I went to receive the honour.

"I am filled with joy that the government considered him worthy of the Padma Vibhushan. He should have got it while he was still with us. But that is all right. Recognition, true recognition, is welcome any time."

What would Dharamjis reaction have been?

Hemaji gets emotional. "He would have been very happy. He felt he never got recognition for his performances. But he also felt the love of millions of fans was recognition enough."

"Even his best performance like Satyakam, Pratiggya, Anupama, Chupke Chupke never received any awards. This (the Padma Vibhushan) is sufficient compensation for all those missed opportunities."

The Deol family was okay with Hemaji representing the late thespian. "Sunny and Bobby are aware. It is all good."