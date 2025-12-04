HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sunny-Bobby Immerse Dharmendra's Ashes In Ganga

December 04, 2025 14:19 IST

IMAGE: Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol /Instagram

The ashes of Dharmendra were immersed in the Ganges river by his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, in Haridwar on Wednesday.

In the visuals that surfaced online, the brothers were seen carrying out the last rites. They were accompanied by Sunny's son, Karan Deol.

His ashes were immersed at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, with the immersion performed by Karan, priest Rohit Shrotriya said.

"The family members came here. They wanted to immerse the ashes at Har Ki Pauri, but for some reason, Sunny and Bobby Deol could not go. Dharmendraji's grandson Karan performed the immersion of the ashes," priest Rohit Shrotriya told ANI.

'The ritual of pind daan was also performed. Sunny and Bobby's entire families were involved in this."

The priest added that the pre-immersion rituals were completed at a hotel.

 

Dharmendra passed away on November 24.

His prayer meet was held on November 27 at Taj Lands End in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

