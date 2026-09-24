Sunita Reacts To Govinda-Komal's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit

Govinda's visit to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar has fuelled ongoing relationship rumours, prompting cryptic comments from his wife Sunita Ahuja and strong reactions from niece-in-law Kashmera Shah.

IMAGE: Govinda with Komal Rani Swarnkar at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Key Points Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, sparking renewed relationship speculation.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja made cryptic remarks about human relationships shortly after videos of Govinda and Komal surfaced.

Kashmera Shah, Govinda's niece-in-law, criticised the 'glamorising' of a 'mystery woman' and 'homebreakers' in an apparent reaction to the controversy.

Govinda visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday, September 22, evening, seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

The actor was accompanied by his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

The two offered prayers together at the pandal.

Their appearance comes amid ongoing reports and speculation about their relationship.

Watch: Sunita, Govinda And Komal At Lalbaugcha Raja

Sunita Ahuja's Cryptic Remarks

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja had visited Lalbaugcha Raja separately, earlier on Tuesday morning.

Her reaction came soon after videos of Govinda and Komal at the pandal surfaced online.

While interacting with the paparazzi at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning, Sunita made a cryptic remark about human relationships.

Speaking about her pet dog, she said, 'Insaan ko jitna bhi pyaar karo na, faeda nahi hai, dhoka hi dete hain.'

She added, 'Janwaro se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hain insaan.'

Although Sunita did not directly name Govinda or Komal, her comments came amid the renewed discussion around the two.

Kashmera Shah Weighs In

Kashmera Shah, who is married to Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, also appeared to react to the controversy.

Sharing a post on Instagram, she wrote that she could not understand why people were 'glamorizing' a 'mystery woman' and urged people to stop glorifying 'homebreakers' and men who leave their wives for younger women.

Kashmera also did not mention Govinda or Komal by name.

'I can't believe that people are glamorizing and posting about 'a mystery woman'. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolizing men that leave their devoted wives for younger ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness.'

Ongoing Speculation and Denials

The latest developments have once again put Govinda and Sunita's marriage under the spotlight, while attention has also turned to Komal, who stars opposite Govinda in the upcoming film Roopa.

Govinda's manager previously denied reports that the actor is planning a second marriage, while Govinda has taken legal action against what he described as false and defamatory marriage rumours involving Komal.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff