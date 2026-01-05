Sunil Grover Mimics Aamir; The Actor Reacts

IMAGE: Sunil Grover pretending to be Aamir Khan on The Great Kapil Sharma Show.

On The Great Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday, Sunil Grover brought the house down with his bang-on impersonation of Aamir Khan.

Aamir seemed super-pleased by the mimicry.

"I won't even call it mimicry," Aamir tells Subhash K Jha.

"It was so authentic, I felt I was watching myself. I saw a small clip, now I'm going to watch the whole episode. What I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn't breathe!"

Aamir says he felt nothing but joy at Grover's portrayal: "There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest."

Grover didn't stop with Aamir Khan.

He took a jibe at Jaya Bachchan's 'gandi pant' comment about the paparazzi, when he told a man shooting pictures, 'Pant achchi hai (your trousers are nice).'

While Grover refrained from comment, Kapil Sharma says, "Sunil does his own thing. There is zero interference from the producers or writers. As far as taking a dig at anyone goes, we don't name anyone."

"But if you are smart enough to catch Sunil's sly, subtle humour, you would know who he is referring to. It is all in good faith. We Indians need to stop taking ourselves so seriously."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff