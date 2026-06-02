'Suman Kalyanpur Had To Endure Harsh Politics'

'Imagine the pain of hearing your own song on the radio, yet your name isn't mentioned. Or someone else's name being credited for your voice.'

'Even on record covers, her photograph was often absent while others were prominently featured.'

'These are wounds any artist would carry deeply.'

IMAGE: Suman Kalyanpur with Mohammed Rafi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/ X

Key Points Lalit Pandit believes Suman Kalyanpur, despite her immense talent and timeless songs, never received the full recognition she deserved in the Indian music industry.

A primary reason for her under-acknowledgement was often the lack of proper credit on radio, leading many to mistake her voice for Lata Mangeshkar's due to their striking resemblance.

Sumantai's career coincided with the era dominated by the Mangeshkar sisters, and she quietly endured industry politics, often being pushed into the background.

Despite the unfair treatment, Suman Kalyanpur maintained immense dignity and never publicly complained, showcasing her quiet strength and composure.

Lalit Pandit never got a chance to work with the talented Suman Kalyanpur, and it remains among his regrets.

The composer acknowledges her vast contribution to Indian film music and tells Subhash K Jha, "Despite such immense talent and such beloved songs, it is painful that an artist of her calibre was never truly given the full recognition she deserved."

Did you ever get a chance to work with Suman Kalyanpur?

No, I wish I did. Suman Kalyanpurji truly deserved far more recognition, celebration and credit than history gave her.

From a very young age, Sumanji trained under different gurus and classical musicians, shaping a voice that carried immense purity, grace and emotion.

Blessed with extraordinary skill and a naturally melodious voice, she stepped into the world of film music in the early 1950s and continued singing beautifully through the 1980s.

Over the years, she gave us timeless gems like Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Na Na Karte Pyar, Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye and countless other unforgettable songs that continue to live in people's hearts even today.

But despite such immense talent and such beloved songs, it is painful that an artist of her calibre was never truly given the full recognition she deserved.

'Time and again, she was pushed into the background'

Why do you think that happened?

In those days, radio was the primary medium through which people heard music. Sadly, Sumanji's name was often not announced properly when her songs were played, making it difficult for listeners to know whose voice they were hearing. Because her voice bore such a striking resemblance to Lata Mangeshkarji's, audiences assumed the songs were sung by Lataji herself.

So you feel Lataji's looming presence obfuscated Suman Kalyanpur's career?

Ironically, the beauty of Sumanji's voice became one of the reasons she remained under-acknowledged. She was singing during the golden era dominated by the towering presence of the Mangeshkar sisters, and like many gifted artists of that time, she had to quietly endure the harsh realities and politics of the industry.

Time and again, she was pushed into the background.

Imagine the pain of hearing your own song on the radio, yet your name isn't mentioned. Or someone else's name being credited for your voice. Even on record covers, her photograph was often absent while others were prominently featured.

These are wounds any artist would carry deeply.

But she seemed happy enough singing what she got?

Sumanji conducted herself with immense dignity, grace and silence. She never publicly complained, never indulged in bitterness, and continued to carry herself with quiet strength. That patience and composure say as much about her character as her music says about her artistry.

I still remember an incident where her daughter had to correct an anchor on a television show who mistakenly credited another singer for a Suman Kalyanpur song. Moments like these remind us how unfairly history sometimes treats its finest artists.

Her final notable song appearance was in the film Naseeb with Zindagi Imtehan Leti Hai, a title that somehow feels symbolic of her own journey.

It is truly the film industry's loss that Suman Kalyanpurji was not celebrated in the way she deserved to be. But her voice remains eternal, untouched by time, and deeply woven into the soul of Indian music.

My heartfelt salutations to a beautiful voice, a graceful soul, and a truly dignified human being.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff