Sulochanaji Laid To Rest With State Honours

Sulochana Latkar, known for her unforgettable mother roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, was cremated with State honours at the Shivaji Park crematorium in north central Mumbai on Monday, June 5, 2023 evening.

The 94-year-old actor died due to prolonged illness at a hospital.

Sulochanaji's daughter Kanchan Ghanekar performed the last rites.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Jackie Shroff and Sachin Pilgaonkar paid their last respects to Sulochanaji at her residence in Prabhadevi, central Mumbai.

As per State funeral protocol, Sulochanaji's body was draped with the Tricolour.

A police gun salute was also given.

Sonali Kulkarni supports Kanchan Ghanekar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar