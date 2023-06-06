News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sulochanaji Laid To Rest With State Honours

Sulochanaji Laid To Rest With State Honours

Source: PTI
June 06, 2023 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sulochana Latkar, known for her unforgettable mother roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, was cremated with State honours at the Shivaji Park crematorium in north central Mumbai on Monday, June 5, 2023 evening.

The 94-year-old actor died due to prolonged illness at a hospital.

Sulochanaji's daughter Kanchan Ghanekar performed the last rites.

 

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Jackie Shroff and Sachin Pilgaonkar paid their last respects to Sulochanaji at her residence in Prabhadevi, central Mumbai.

 

As per State funeral protocol, Sulochanaji's body was draped with the Tricolour.

 

A police gun salute was also given.

 

Sonali Kulkarni supports Kanchan Ghanekar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'We gave her the same respect we gave our mothers'
'We gave her the same respect we gave our mothers'
Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute To Sulochana
Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute To Sulochana
'An artiste like KK never dies'
'An artiste like KK never dies'
Bridge collapse: Bihar govt moves to act against firm
Bridge collapse: Bihar govt moves to act against firm
Railways put Odisha tragedy toll at 278 as 3 more die
Railways put Odisha tragedy toll at 278 as 3 more die
Why Starc chose to skip IPL for Test cricket revealed!
Why Starc chose to skip IPL for Test cricket revealed!
NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market
NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market

More like this

Veteran actress Sulochana Devi felicitated

Gufi Paintal Of Mahabharat Fame Dies

Gufi Paintal Of Mahabharat Fame Dies

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances