Sukhee, Great Indian Family Are No Match For Jawan

Are No Match For

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Even though theatres saw new releases last week, they were simply no competition for Jawan, and it was the only horse in the box office race.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer added Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) to its total.

The Hindi version of the film has entered the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) , an enviable feat indeed, and the total stands at Rs 505 crore (Rs 5.05 billion).

While this by itself makes the film an all-time blockbuster, everyone associated with it is probably aiming for a higher milestone: An entry to the Rs 600 Crore Club (Rs 6 billion).

How is that possible? If one accounts for the south versions as well, the overall total stands at Rs 562 crore* (Rs 5.62 billion), which makes the dream a possibility.

IMAGE: The cast of The Great Indian Family.

Last week's release The Great Indian Family was a non-starter with weekend collections of just Rs 5 crore* (Rs 50 million).

Sukhee has seen a token release before its OTT arrival and collected under Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty in Sukhee.

Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War arrive on Thursday due to the Eid-e-Milad partial holiday and the former is set to take an opening of over Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million).

Jawan would be impacted, but still it should do well during the weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.