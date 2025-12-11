HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Suhana Can Kick Ass Like A Pro'

By SUBHASH K JHA
December 11, 2025 10:13 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

For those waiting for Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana's onscreen union in Siddharth Anand's King, there is news.

They don't play father and daughter.

Shah Rukh plays a gritty assassin, who trains a young girl to take revenge against those who killed her family.

King is inspired by Luc Besson's French film Leon, where Jean Reno played the assassin and Natalie Portman played the young girl.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

SRK has taken it upon himself to train Suhana for the onscreen action.

A close friend of SRK gives Subhash K Jha the details: "Initially, they thought of getting an international stunt coach for Suhana. But SRK said, 'Why go for someone else when I'm here?' The King team were all for it. Suhana can now kick ass like a pro."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
'Shah Rukh Fighting Shah Rukh...'
'Shah Rukh Doesn't Work For Money'
'Don't Want Shah Rukh To Say No To Me'
'Shah Rukh Is Always Cracking Jokes'
REVEALED! When Juhi Met SRK For 1st Time!
