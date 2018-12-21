rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Stunning! Kriti Sanon's holiday in the Maldives

Stunning! Kriti Sanon's holiday in the Maldives

December 21, 2018 08:45 IST

The Heropanti actress is chilling with her family.

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi as the beloved Bitti Mishra, is currently enjoying the balmy weather in the Maldives with her parents and sister, Nupur.

The B-town beauty has been updating her Instagram account with beautiful pictures from her exotic holiday.

All we can say is: Kriti, can we join you? Pretty please?

 

 

A picture perfect family!

 

#CoupleGoals... That's Kriti's parents, Geeta and Rahul :)

 

The Sanon sisters sure know how to get your heartbeat racing!

 

Could there be a better way to relax?

 

Always camera ready!

 

One with mommy dearest.

 

'Her unapologetic Real, Her unfiltered Raw, Makes her unbelievably Rare! #Maldives.' Kriti, we couldn't have said it better.

 

Soaking up the Maldivian sun.

 

Partying on a yacht with family be like...

 

Two beauties in one frame.

Kriti took a quick break from living it up in style to announce her new project.

 

Sharing the first poster of her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh, the 28-year-old wrote, 'Ready. Steady. LOL. #ArjunPatiala to hit the screens on May 3, 2019.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Rediff Movies
Tags: Kriti Sanon, LOL, Diljit Dosanjh, Bitti Mishra, Bareilly Ki Barfi
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use