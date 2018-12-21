Stunning! Kriti Sanon's holiday in the Maldives

December 21, 2018 08:45 IST

The Heropanti actress is chilling with her family.

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi as the beloved Bitti Mishra, is currently enjoying the balmy weather in the Maldives with her parents and sister, Nupur.

The B-town beauty has been updating her Instagram account with beautiful pictures from her exotic holiday.

All we can say is: Kriti, can we join you? Pretty please?

A picture perfect family!

#CoupleGoals... That's Kriti's parents, Geeta and Rahul :)

The Sanon sisters sure know how to get your heartbeat racing!

Could there be a better way to relax?

Always camera ready!

One with mommy dearest.

'Her unapologetic Real, Her unfiltered Raw, Makes her unbelievably Rare! #Maldives.' Kriti, we couldn't have said it better.

Soaking up the Maldivian sun.

Partying on a yacht with family be like...

Two beauties in one frame.

Kriti took a quick break from living it up in style to announce her new project.

Sharing the first poster of her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh, the 28-year-old wrote, 'Ready. Steady. LOL. #ArjunPatiala to hit the screens on May 3, 2019.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram