Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, who is married to Fahadh Faasil, recently penned a heartfelt note on social media, explaining her absence from work and public engagements.

'Hello everyone, I hope you're all doing well. I wanted to take a moment to share why I have been absent for a while,' the Bangalore Days actor wrote.

'As many of you know, I've always been an active member of this wonderful community. However, over the past few months, I've been struggling with my emotional well being and personal challenges that have made it difficult for me to be present.

'I missed celebrating my 30th birthday, New Year's, and the success of my film Sookshmadarshini, along with many other important moments. I also want to apologise to all my friends for not explaining why I went missing and for not picking up calls or responding to messages. I'm truly sorry for any worry or inconvenience I may have caused. I did shut down completely.

'I also want to extend my apologies to all my colleagues who have been trying to reach me for work. I've been absent and I'm sorry for any disruptions this may have caused.

'On a positive note, I'm thrilled to share that I received the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actor yesterday! Thank you so much for all the recognition and congrats to fellow nominees and winners.

'It's been a tough journey, but I want you to know that I'm working on healing and getting better every day. I appreciate your understanding and support during this time. I may need a bit more time to fully return, but I promise I'm on the path to recovery.

'I wrote this down today because I felt like I owe an explanation to all my family, friends and fans for disappearing like this.

'Love you all... and reconnect soon.'

She ends her post by saying, 'Thank you for being here and your endless support.'

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff