Start Your Day With Vaani Kapoor

Jahnvi is a sundari... Sobhita gives Chay positive vibes... Vicky has litti chokha in Patna...
Vaani Kapoor goes for gold in Udaipur.
Alia Bhatt continues to wow us in her gold series.
Jahnvi Kapoor looks like a Param Sundari!
That's the title of her next film with Sidharth Malhotra, which tells a love story between a man from Delhi and a woman from Kerala.
After Thandel's release, Naga Chaitanya gets the 'positive vibes' he needs from Sobhita Dhulipala.
Nushrratt Bharuccha feels 'a purple dress is all it takes' to look stunning and we agree.
Meenakshi Seshadri still looks as striking when she dances.
Here's why she returned to India.
Wamiqa Gabbi does the palat, and we fall in love!
Chum Darang, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 18, is still creating sunshine.
Is tennis what keeps Anil Kapoor so youthful even today?
Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma do touristy things in Dubai.
Zayn Marie Khan showers love on cousin Junaid Khan, as his film Loveyapa releases in theatres.
'How we went from two kids who definitely didn't want to be actors to two theatre kids to now a THEATRICAL RELEASE is a twist that has Fate smirking, I'm sure. Loveyapa is in theatres! Watch my baby (lol) brother I'm proud, and I'm impressed. For the second time, welcome to the movies, Junnu! Love you,' Zayn -- whose dad Mansoor Khan (yeah, that Mansoor Khan) is Junaid's dad Aamir Khan's first cousin -- writes.
Vicky Kaushal indulges in litti chokha in Patna, as he promotes his new film Chhaava.