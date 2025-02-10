HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Start Your Day With Vaani Kapoor

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 10, 2025
February 10, 2025 08:49 IST

Jahnvi is a sundari... Sobhita gives Chay positive vibes... Vicky has litti chokha in Patna...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puneet Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor goes for gold in Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puneet Saini /Instagram

Alia Bhatt continues to wow us in her gold series.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor /Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor looks like a Param Sundari!

That's the title of her next film with Sidharth Malhotra, which tells a love story between a man from Delhi and a woman from Kerala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naga Chaitanya/ Instagram

After Thandel's release, Naga Chaitanya gets the 'positive vibes' he needs from Sobhita Dhulipala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha /Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha feels 'a purple dress is all it takes' to look stunning and we agree.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meenakshi Seshadri/Instagram

Meenakshi Seshadri still looks as striking when she dances.

Here's why she returned to India.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi does the palat, and we fall in love!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

Chum Darang, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 18, is still creating sunshine.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Is tennis what keeps Anil Kapoor so youthful even today?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma do touristy things in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zayn Marie Khan/Instagram

Zayn Marie Khan showers love on cousin Junaid Khan, as his film Loveyapa releases in theatres.

'How we went from two kids who definitely didn't want to be actors to two theatre kids to now a THEATRICAL RELEASE is a twist that has Fate smirking, I'm sure. Loveyapa is in theatres! Watch my baby (lol) brother I'm proud, and I'm impressed. For the second time, welcome to the movies, Junnu! Love you,' Zayn -- whose dad Mansoor Khan (yeah, that Mansoor Khan) is Junaid's dad Aamir Khan's first cousin -- writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal indulges in litti chokha in Patna, as he promotes his new film Chhaava.

REDIFF MOVIES
