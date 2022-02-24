News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Start Your Day with a Slice Of Sharaddha

Start Your Day with a Slice Of Sharaddha

By Rediff Movies
February 24, 2022 11:32 IST
Alia is 'waiting'... Chitrangda has a good hair day... Gauahar is SonaDarling...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor takes a cue from Alia Bhatt's white wardrobe, and looks stunning.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And here's the full look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, is doing the countdown for Gangubai Kathiawadi, which opens in theatres on February 25.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Lisa Ray plays the white game too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Sometimes being crazy is being you! It is refreshing,' feels Tina Datta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Daisy Shah begins the day with a laugh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh just has 'to click a good hair day'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ileana D'Cruz thanks her fans with this pic: 'Hope this shows how awesome I think you guys are.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gauahar Khan gets witty: 'If I was the character, I would've been #SonaDarling. Hahahahah get it???'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Bless this Mess,' says Saiee Manjrekar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Shamita Shetty's shirt dress?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Manisha Koirala is 'a big fan of people being exactly who they are'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
