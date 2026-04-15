Stars Celebrate Vishu, Baisakhi, Poila Boishakh...

Film folk are celebrating the New Year in all its forms, like Punjab's Baisakhi, Karnataka's Puthandu, Kerala's Vishu, Bengal's Poila Boishakh and Assam's Bohag Bihu, and sharing their greetings on social media.

Key Points Stars like Priya Mani Raj, Mamta Mohandas, and Jyotika celebrate Vishu.

Tina Dattaa and Raima Sen extend heartfelt greetings for Poila Boishakh.

Rannvijay Singha shared a family visit to the Golden Temple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram

Dressed in the traditional Kerala sari, Priya Mani Raj extends her 'heartfelt' Vishu wishes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Mamta Mohandas has a cute partner for her Vishu post.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika/Instagram

Jyotika goes yellow for Vishu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raima Sen Dev Varma (@raimasen)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Dattaa/Instagram

Tina Dattaa wishes her fans, 'Shubho Poila Baisakh This day of the year makes my heart soo soo happy.. lil joys of life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

'Different celebrations, different traditions... but the same warmth. Sharing a smile with everyone celebrating today! #HappyFestivities #Baisakhi #Puthandu #Vishu #BohagBihu,' writes Juhi Parmar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rannvijay Singha/Instagram

Rannvijay Singha shares a picture of his wife Priyanka Vohra and children Kainaat and Jahaanvir from the Golden Temple in Amritsar and writes, 'Happy Baisakhi to all from all of us.'

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff