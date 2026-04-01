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Stars Are Loving THIS Summer Hair Trend...

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 01, 2026 09:02 IST

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Bangs are stealing the spotlight this summer, and our favourite celebs just can't get enough of this playful hair trend.

From Ananya Panday to Bhumi Pednekar, Namrata Thakker looks at all the stars flaunting their adorable new bangs lately.

Key Points

  • Bolly folk are embracing bangs in different styles, making them the standout hair trend of the season.
  • Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekkar are showcasing their unique takes on bangs, from bold and chic to soft and playful.
  • From wispy and full-fringe to messy and face-framing layers, Shivangi Joshi and Sai Manjrekar show that bangs can be adapted to match various looks and personalities.
 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ananya Panday's hair transformation has got us hooked and we love her bold, chic bangs!

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon looks adorable, flaunting her soft, playful bangs in a sun-kissed selfie.

 

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Satish Pednekkar/Instagram

'Am so happy that I got bangs,' says Bhumi Satish Pednekkar and we aren't complaining either.

 

Shibani Dandekar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani Dandekar slays at Paris Fashion Week, serving major hair and fashion goals.

 

Shweta Tripathi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi shows us how to get the iconic full-fringe look right.

 

Saiee Manjrekar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar's wispy bangs are a whole vibe and perfect for summers.

 

Anjali Anand

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Dinesh Anand/Instagram

From her sari to her makeup and, of course, her hair, Anjali Anand embodies pure perfection in her desi girl avatar.

 

Shivangi Joshi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

Shivangi Joshi makes a strong case for the messy-hair-don't-care look.

 

Roshni Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Roshni Chopra/Instagram

If you want perfect face framing layers with bangs, you need to take note of Roshni Chopra's haircut. It's classy, stylish and will make you look oh-so-good.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com

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