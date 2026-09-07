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Standing Ovation For Robert Pattinson's Primetime At Venice Film Festival

Source: ANI September 07, 2026 14:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Robert Pattinson's performance in Primetime captivated audiences at the Venice Film Festival, earning a remarkable seven-minute standing ovation.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

IMAGE: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points

  • Robert Pattinson's performance in Primetime as Chris Hansen received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
  • The film is based on Luke Dittrich's 2007 Esquire article Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die.
 

Robert Pattinson

IMAGE: Robert Pattinson interacts with fans at the Venice Film Festival. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Robert Pattinson's immersive performance as To Catch A Predator host Chris Hansen evoked an enthusiastic seven-minute standing ovation from the audience at the Venice Film Festival.

Also present at the festival was Pattinson's partner Suki Waterhouse, who appeared delighted as she leaned forward to kiss the actor, Variety reported.

 

Phoebe Bridgers

IMAGE: Phoebe Bridgers on the red carpet. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

At one point, the audience began chanting for Director Lance Oppenheim and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, who has made her acting debut in the film.

Based on Luke Dittrich's 2007 Esquire article Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die, Primetime follows the production of the popular series, in which Hansen attempts to confront child sexual predators in complex sting operations.

Meanwhile, the real-life Hansen has been quite vocal in his scepticism of the film, adding that Pattinson's portrayal is 'overly dramatic'.

Reacting to the same, Pattinson, at a press conference, said, 'Obviously, I hope he likes the movie. There's something electrifying about him. I would hope the amount of inspiration his character has given a lot of people for years is some kind of compliment'.

Pattinson Addresses Scepticism

Merritt Wever

IMAGE: Merritt Wever. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Merritt Wever plays Andie Bender, the producer working with television host Chris Hansen.

Director Lance Oppenheim with Robert Pattinson

IMAGE: Director Lance Oppenheim with Robert Pattinson. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Primetime will compete for the prestigious Golden Lion honour at the festival.

The film marks Oppenheim's feature debut, after previously directing acclaimed documentaries Such Kind of Heaven and HBO's Ren Faire.

Primetime arrived as another addition to a banner year for Pattinson, after appearing in the indie hit The Drama, Christopher Nolan's summer blockbusterThe Odyssey, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part III.

He is also busy with the filming of The Batman: Part II, where he will reprise his role as reclusive billionaire-turned-vigilante Bruce Wayne.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI

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Robert PattinsonChris HansenVenice Film FestivalPhoebe BridgersSuki Waterhouse

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