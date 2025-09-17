'Your Energy At 75 Beats Young People Like Us'

'This personal connection he forms with everyone he interacts with makes him truly exceptional.'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, several film folk sent him their heartfelt wishes.

Shah Rukh, who is currently shooting King abroad, conveyed his heartfelt greetings to Modi via a special video message.

'Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy,' Shah Rukh, who turns 60 on November 2, said.

'Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions towards the development of India will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and also that you continue to take the country on the path of progress,' Aamir Khan, who turned 60 in March, shared.

'Wishing you a very happy birthday honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us toward even more progress. Aapki sehat, shakti aur safalta sada bani rahe,' Alia Bhatt said in a video message.

'On the occasion of your 75th birthday, my family and I extend our heartfelt wishes to you. I first met you when you were the chief minister of Gujarat...there has been a remarkable example of consistency in your journey,' Ajay Devgn noted.

'Your vision for the nation, dedication to your work, and fearless leadership have earned India a distinguished place on the global stage.'

Ayushmann Khurrana recalled his first meeting with Modi, noting how genuinely concerned he was about Ayushmann's family.

'When I first met him, he already knew so much about us.. he asked about my family, inquired about my father, Tahira's health, and even about my films. This personal connection he forms with everyone he interacts with makes him truly exceptional. I wish him good health and happiness,' Ayushmann expressed.

'I truly wish for your good health, long life and boundless energy so you can take our great nation to even greater heights. Jai Hind,' Vicky Kaushal posted.

In an Instagram clip, Anupam Kher can be seen getting teary-eyed as he wished Modi.

'I came to meet you in your office, and you received me warmly. Afterwards, I arranged a special screening of my film A Wednesday in Ahmedabad. I invited you, and you attended along with the ministers and other guests.'

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff