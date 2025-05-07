SRK On MET Gala: 'It's Not My 'Space''

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

After impressing with his MET Gala debut, Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to designer Sabyasachi and his team for making him feel 'comfortable' in a 'space' that doesn't belong to him.

'Thx Sabyasachi & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It's not my 'space' but u made me feel so comfortable...becos u, like me, believe...Style & Fashion...is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!' Khan posted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

SRK is the first Indian male actor to appear at the MET Gala.

For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, Sabyasachi created a black floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand canvassed, single-breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels, paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.

A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look.

SRK layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

He also wore an ultra-luxury Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G wristwatch, which reportedly cost $2.5 million.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

While India was understandably excited about SRK's MET Gala appearance, the foreign media didn't recognise him.

A viral video shows SRK introducing himself during an interview on the blue carpet.

'Hi, I'm Shah Rukh,' SRK tells a mediaperson modestly, when he was asked to introduce himself and his designer, and his outfit for the evening.

'My designer Sabyasachi...he thought of it. For him, it's an expression of freedom and trying to be resolute and resilient against things that can oppress you,' SRK adds.

The reporter went on to ask, 'Have you ever heard of this or have you had ideas before and never tested it?'

SRK admits, 'Honestly, no, but I got to know now. So the last 20 days, I got to understand what it was. And being an actor, I thought it was very interesting how the resolve to change things without oppression or anger, but have exuberance of art in it. So yeah, that was marvelous.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Earlier, during his interaction with the media, SRK said he was 'nervous' before his debut and that it was Sabyasachi who convinced him to go for it.

'I am extremely nervous and excited. I've not done many red carpets, I'm very shy,' SRK says.

His children, SRK revealed, were excited by the idea of him being a part of the Met Gala.