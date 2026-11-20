Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to be featured on Variety magazine's list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to feature on Variety magazine's list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time, ranking 92nd.

Variety lauded SRK's larger-than-life screen presence, humour and ability to reinvent himself over his four-decade career.

Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart and Charlie Chaplin top Variety's list, which considers acting talent, popularity, influence, and historical significance.

Even as his son Aryan Khan is making his debut at Time's 100 Next India 2026 list, Shah Rukh Khan is still adding to his laurels. He is the only Indian actor to feature on Variety magazine's 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time.

Khan features at Number 92, alongside the Hollywood greats.

Variety has praised SRK's larger-than-life screen presence, his sense of humour and his ability to reinvent himself through different stages of his career. The magazine has chosen Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film Devdas as the film that best represents Shah Rukh's career.

Global Recognition and Future Projects

Marilyn Monroe tops the Variety list while Humphrey Bogart and Charlie Chaplin are at second and third place respectively.

Jack Nicholson and Katharine Hepburn round off the top five.

The next five spots go to Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando, Tom Cruise, Toshiro Mifune and Barbra Streisand.

A Storied Career

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to end the year with a big bang, as his King gets ready for a Christmas release.

The action thriller reunites him with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand and will co-star daughter Suhana Khan along with Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff