Spotted: Samantha, Karishma Tanna Go Gymming

What's a regular day like for Bollywood's stars? Photographer Viral Bhayani captures them going about their day.

Key Points Mrunal Thakur takes an auto ride.

Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar and Kajal Aggarwal serve us airport looks.

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan attend the Border 2 success party.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu steps out of a gym session with Karishma Tanna.

Mrunal Thakur takes an auto ride.

Fatima Sana Shaikh acknowledges the media as she heads out for a walk.

Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu's son Neil Kitchlu knows the paps well by now, and waves at them at Mumbai airport.

Bhumi Pednekar at the airport.

Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna catch a flight.

Varun Dhawan at the success party of his war epic Border 2.

Leading ladies Anya Singh and...

Sonam Bajwa.

After Border 2, Sunny Deol's next patriotic drama, Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan, will release in the Independence Day 2026 weekend.

Ahan Shetty basks in the success of his acting relaunch in Bollywood.

Photograph: ANI

His father Suniel Shetty worships at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff