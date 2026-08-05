Spider-Man: Brand New Day Makes History In Indian Box Office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has shattered box office records in India, achieving the biggest opening day for a non-Indian film.

IMAGE: Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Key Points Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved the biggest opening day for a non-Indian film in India, surpassing Avengers: Endgame with Rs 72.44 crore (Rs 724.4 million).

It emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Hollywood release of all time in the Indian market within just four days.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made a historic theatrical debut in India, overtaking Avengers: Endgame to earn the biggest opening day benchmark for a non-Indian film till date.

According to Variety, the film made a gross collection of Rs 72.44 crore (Rs 724.4 million) on its first day, surpassing the previous Hollywood launch benchmark set by Endgame.

An audience of nearly 1 million people flocked to theatres on its opening day on Thursday alone.

Weekend Box Office Triumph

At PVR Inox, the Spider-Man sequel grossed over Rs 135 crore (Rs 1.35 billion) during its opening weekend.

The film's four-day extended opening weekend produced a collection of Rs 328.5 crore (Rs 3.285 billion) across the country.

In four days of its release, the film emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Hollywood release of all time in the Indian market.

Sustained Success and Cast Details

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned over Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) on Monday, August 3.

'SPIDER-MAN - ROCKING MONDAY... #SpiderManBrandNewDay refuses to slow down... After a sensational, unprecedented, and historic extended weekend, the film has delivered a massive Rs 20 cr+ on the crucial Monday [Day 5], an extraordinary hold by any yardstick. The phenomenal Monday business reaffirms the film's BLOCKBUSTER status and underlines its exceptional acceptance across urban centres as well as mass markets,' he tweeted.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Holland first appeared as Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He later headlined Spider-Man: Homecoming alongside Robert Downey Jr and reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, a cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff