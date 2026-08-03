Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has A Dhurandhar Opening!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung into the Indian box office with unprecedented success, shattering records for Hollywood openers and setting its sights on the exclusive Rs 500 crore club.

IMAGE: Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Key Points Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded a blockbuster extended weekend in India, signalling a strong return of audiences to cinemas for both Bollywood and Hollywood releases.

The film broke the record for the biggest Hollywood opener ever in India, collecting a massive Rs 61 crore (Rs 610 million) on its first day, surpassing Avengers: Endgame's previous record of Rs 53.10 crore (Rs 531 million).

Over its four-day extended weekend, the film amassed an estimated Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion), nearing the entire first week collections of Avengers: End Game (Rs 260 crore/Rs 2.6 billion).

The audience is back in theatres, and how!

Back-to-back commercial successes are being seen in cinemas and the trend that started with Bollywood releases Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 has now extended to Hollywood as well.

After The Odyssey, it's time for Spider-Man: Brand New Day to rise and shine, and become the baap of all box office successes.

The craze around the film was huge and days before its release, a Rs 50 crore opening seemed possible.

Record-Breaking Opening and Weekend Performance

To set the context right, only one film had done this kind of opening day business in India this year so far -- Dhurandhar: The Revenge -- and it was a massive blockbuster.

No other film has managed to come close to the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark.

But what happened with Spider-Man is unprecedented. Released on Thursday, it not just went past the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark but even broke the record for biggest Hollywood opener ever in India.

It surpassed the first day record of Marvel's own Avengers: End Game (Rs 53.10 crore/Rs 531 million) and ended up collecting a whopping Rs 61 crore (Rs 610 million).

Sustained Audience Acceptance and Future Projections

The second day came close to the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark, the third and fourth days crossed Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million), and it was clear that the Tom Holland-Zendaya starrer was earning big bucks at the box office.

The four-day weekend total of the film stands at Rs 250 crore* (Rs 2.5 billion), which is close to the entire first week collections of Avengers: End Game in India (Rs 260 crore/Rs 2.6 billion). That film had a lifetime total of Rs 373.22 crore (Rs 3.73 billion).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to go past that total by the close of the second weekend itself. It will then make a dash towards the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club.

This one is turning out to be an All Time Blockbuster in India.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff