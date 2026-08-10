Spider-Man: Brand New Day Crosses Rs 400 Crore In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung into the exclusive Rs 400 crore club at the Indian box office, captivating audiences with its remarkable performance.

IMAGE: Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Key Points Spider-Man: Brand New Day has entered the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) club, demonstrating a strong audience retention in its second weekend.

The film's extended first-week collections were a massive Rs 336 crore (Rs 3.36 billion), setting a high benchmark.

Saturday saw an extraordinary surge, with collections more than doubling Friday's figures.

The Tom Holland-Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day kept audiences entertained across the country for the second weekend as well.

The extended first week collections (it released on a Thursday) of the film were humongous at Rs 336 crore (Rs 3.36 billion), and even though the footfalls had slowed down on Wednesday and Thursday, it still collected over Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million), which is a number most films find difficult to accumulate on their very first day.

Second Weekend Surge

IMAGE: A scene from Ohh My Dog.

The first signs of stability during the second weekend were seen on Friday (Rs 14.60 crore/Rs 146 million) when the collections were similar to the day before (Rs 15 crore/Rs 150 million).

But the real magic took place on Saturday when the collections doubled that of Friday with Rs 34.20 crore (Rs 342 million).

Smaller films sometimes double the previous day's collections during the weekend when the numbers are in single digits. But to double a double digit collection is fantastic and this is what happened with this Spidey movie.

The collections not only doubled up, it also exceeded Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million).

Spider-Man made the most of the mostly open weekend, since there was only one Hindi theatre release, Ohh My Dog, and that was a non-starter with the weekend collections struggling to go past the Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million) mark.

Achieving the Rs 400 Crore Milestone

With Sunday holding steady with yet another Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million), the film has now entered the Rs 400 Crore (Rs 4 billion) Club.

It has currently earned about Rs 415 crore (Rs 4.15 billion) and will push for more. Still, the Rs 500 Crore (Rs 5 billion) Club will be a challenge since Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 arrive this weekend.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff