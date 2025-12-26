Spend The Weekend With Revolver Rita On OTT

Men losing money, men turning money into superpower and lots more stranger things on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them out.

Cashero

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

What if a man possessed super powers directly proportional to the moolah in his wallet? A civil servant finds out in the brand new Lee Jun-ho vehicle.

Revolver Rita

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Keerthy Suresh's titular avatar comes to the rescue of her 'ladies only' family after she evokes a gangster's son's wrath over his dad dropping dead in their home.

Single Salma

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

It's all about getting hitched for eligible bachelorette Huma Qureshi as her suitors alternate between Shreyas Talpade's Lucknow paramour and London bloke Sunny Singh.

Amadeus

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Get a taste of the legendary Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's musical adventures as a 25 year old arriving in 18th century Vienna to make way for romance and rivalry.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Three movie-length episodes of Stranger Things 5's second instalment continues its dark, dangerous adventures in Upside Down as the evil Vecna gains momentum while Will discovers his powers. Expect a no-holds-barred finale on New Year's Eve to finish things in style.

Andhra King Taluka

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

The beauty of an actor-fan relationship comes to life when a struggling superstar and his starry-eyed admirer connect.

Goodbye June

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Kate Winslet gets in front and behind the camera to share a sentimental story of complex family ties when a dying woman's husband and children come together to bid her adieu during Christmas.

Middle Class

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A middle-class man's worst nightmare comes true after he loses a cheque worth huge sums and his hopes of giving his family a dream life go crashing down in this slice-of-life comedy.

Baahubali: The Epic

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Watch S S Rajamouli's two-part action-packed fantasy spectacle -- about a lost prince coming to the rescue of his mother, learning the story of his mighty father and reclaiming the crown from his wicked uncle -- in one go.

Together

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Real life husband and wife Dave Franco and Alison Brie play a couple moving to the countryside where their freaky encounters with the supernatural threaten to hurt their relationship in the well-received horror.

Nobody 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

An assassin's plans to take a break from his life of crime for good go south when he arrives at an amusement park to holiday with his family but ends up locking horns with a lot of anti-social elements.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa convey the passionate albeit obsessive romance between a politician and actress in Milap Zaveri's relationship drama.

40 Acres

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Set in a postapocalyptic universe and looming cannibal threat, an ex-military lady must protect her family and farmland at all costs.

