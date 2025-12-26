Spend The Weekend With Revolver Rita On OTT

Men losing money, men turning money into superpower and lots more stranger things on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them out.
Cashero
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
What if a man possessed super powers directly proportional to the moolah in his wallet? A civil servant finds out in the brand new Lee Jun-ho vehicle.
Revolver Rita
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Keerthy Suresh's titular avatar comes to the rescue of her 'ladies only' family after she evokes a gangster's son's wrath over his dad dropping dead in their home.
Single Salma
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
It's all about getting hitched for eligible bachelorette Huma Qureshi as her suitors alternate between Shreyas Talpade's Lucknow paramour and London bloke Sunny Singh.
Amadeus
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Get a taste of the legendary Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's musical adventures as a 25 year old arriving in 18th century Vienna to make way for romance and rivalry.
Stranger Things 5 Volume 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Three movie-length episodes of Stranger Things 5's second instalment continues its dark, dangerous adventures in Upside Down as the evil Vecna gains momentum while Will discovers his powers. Expect a no-holds-barred finale on New Year's Eve to finish things in style.
Andhra King Taluka
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
The beauty of an actor-fan relationship comes to life when a struggling superstar and his starry-eyed admirer connect.
Goodbye June
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Kate Winslet gets in front and behind the camera to share a sentimental story of complex family ties when a dying woman's husband and children come together to bid her adieu during Christmas.
Middle Class
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A middle-class man's worst nightmare comes true after he loses a cheque worth huge sums and his hopes of giving his family a dream life go crashing down in this slice-of-life comedy.
Baahubali: The Epic
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Watch S S Rajamouli's two-part action-packed fantasy spectacle -- about a lost prince coming to the rescue of his mother, learning the story of his mighty father and reclaiming the crown from his wicked uncle -- in one go.
Together
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Real life husband and wife Dave Franco and Alison Brie play a couple moving to the countryside where their freaky encounters with the supernatural threaten to hurt their relationship in the well-received horror.
Nobody 2
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
An assassin's plans to take a break from his life of crime for good go south when he arrives at an amusement park to holiday with his family but ends up locking horns with a lot of anti-social elements.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Hindi
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa convey the passionate albeit obsessive romance between a politician and actress in Milap Zaveri's relationship drama.
40 Acres
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Set in a postapocalyptic universe and looming cannibal threat, an ex-military lady must protect her family and farmland at all costs.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff