Special Blessings for Amitabh At Shubh Ashirwad

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Amitabh Bachchan paid his respects to Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, the revered founder head of Tulsi Peeth, during the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

Swami Rambhadracharya can't stop smiling as he leans in for a hug.

The Shubh Ashirwad ceremony was organised by Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and the gathering saw a distinguished assembly of spiritual leaders like Swami Sadananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth and Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

Other luminaries like Gaur Gopal Das, Radhanath Swami, Baba Ramdev and Sadhvi Ritambhara were also present.