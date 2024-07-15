News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Special Blessings for Amitabh At Shubh Ashirwad

Special Blessings for Amitabh At Shubh Ashirwad

Source: ANI
July 15, 2024 10:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Amitabh Bachchan paid his respects to Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, the revered founder head of Tulsi Peeth, during the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

 

Swami Rambhadracharya can't stop smiling as he leans in for a hug.

 

The  Shubh Ashirwad ceremony was organised by Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and the gathering saw a distinguished assembly of spiritual leaders like Swami Sadananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth and Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

Other luminaries like Gaur Gopal Das, Radhanath Swami, Baba Ramdev and Sadhvi Ritambhara were also present.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Tamannaah Steals The Show
Tamannaah Steals The Show
Rajkummar-Patralekhaa At Ambani Reception
Rajkummar-Patralekhaa At Ambani Reception
Rashmika Makes Heads Turn
Rashmika Makes Heads Turn
Companies Join Battle Against Sugar, Salt
Companies Join Battle Against Sugar, Salt
PIX: Argentina edge Colombia to win Copa America
PIX: Argentina edge Colombia to win Copa America
'Overconfidence' hurt BJP in LS polls: Yogi
'Overconfidence' hurt BJP in LS polls: Yogi
Sarfira Struggles To Fly High At BO
Sarfira Struggles To Fly High At BO

More like this

Aishwarya Didn't Come With The Bachchans!

Aishwarya Didn't Come With The Bachchans!

Aishwarya, Salman At Shubh Ashirwad

Aishwarya, Salman At Shubh Ashirwad

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances