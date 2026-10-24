Sourav Ganguly's Doosra Row: Who Owns Cricket History?

The legal battle between cricket legend Sourav Ganguly and the makers of the film Doosra highlights the tension between broadcast licensing and a celebrity's personality rights.

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony following India's historic 2002 NatWest Series victory, a scene from Doosra.

The legal battle between former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and the makers of the film Doosra perfectly highlights the tension between broadcast licensing and a celebrity's personality rights.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Doosra is a sports drama that follows Tara, a young girl from a conservative household in Rajasthan.

Her life and perspective change drastically after she watches Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony following India's historic 2002 NatWest Series victory.

The film channels Ganguly's aggressive leadership and defiance as a symbol of rebellion and empowerment for the protagonist.

Key Points Sourav Ganguly and Luv Films approached the Delhi high court seeking a stay on Doosra's theatrical release.

The dispute centres on Ganguly's personality rights and the use of his iconic 2002 shirtless celebration at Lord's.

The filmmakers argued that Doosra is a fictional story, not a biopic of Ganguly, and said they had obtained a BCCI licence for the match footage.

IMAGE: A scene from Doosra.

Ganguly Vs Doosra: The Legal Battle

On October 22, 2026, Sourav Ganguly, alongside production house Luv Films, approached the Delhi high court seeking an urgent stay on the movie's theatrical release.

Ganguly alleges that the film's trailer and promotional campaign heavily exploit his name, career, and distinct identity for commercial gain without his explicit consent.

Ganguly signed an exclusive contract with Luv Films in 2021 to produce his official biopic, titled Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story (scheduled for release on May 14, 2027).

The plaintiffs argue that Doosra commercially capitalises on his life milestones in a way that harms the exclusive rights and massive financial investments made toward his official biopic.

The creators of Doosra fought the injunction by establishing a clear distinction between a biopic and a fictional narrative.

Their counsel argued that the movie is absolutely not a biopic of Ganguly. Instead, it is an entirely fictional story about a girl who merely draws inspiration from a historical sporting moment.

Crucially, the filmmakers proved they had obtained an official licence from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to use the actual match footage.

They contended that because the broadcast rights belong to the BCCI and network, an individual player cannot claim independent personality rights over public, historical sports clips.

IMAGE: Plabita Borthakur as Tara in Doosra.

Who Owns Iconic Cricket Match Footage?

A film can use a cricketer's famous moment, but doing so legally requires navigating a complex web of broadcast copyrights, commercial licensing, and the player's personal rights.

A filmmaker cannot simply pull a video clip off the Internet or television and insert it into a movie.

The process is strictly governed by several legal frameworks.

While a live sporting event itself cannot be copyrighted (as it has no pre-determined script), the audiovisual broadcast signal definitely is.

The television networks (like Star Sports or Sony) or cricket boards (like the BCCI or ICC) own the exclusive rights to the actual match footage.

A film must pay heavily to license this footage.

Can Filmmakers Use Celebrity Personality Rights?

Even if a filmmaker buys the rights to the footage from the broadcaster, they must also deal with the player's personal rights.

Celebrities have exclusive commercial rights over the use of their name, image, likeness (NIL), and distinct identity.

Using a player's signature moment for commercial gain without their permission can trigger a lawsuit.

Filmmakers generally rely on three strategies to include these iconic sporting events.

The production house signs a direct legal contract with the cricketer (purchasing their life rights) and pays the broadcaster for the original footage.

IMAGE: Plabita Borthakur as Tara in Doosra.

How Bollywood Recreates Historic Cricket Moments

In M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, the filmmakers legally blended real broadcast footage of M S Dhoni's iconic 2011 World Cup-winning six with scenes shot by actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Instead of buying expensive original footage, filmmakers completely re-create the event using actors, scripted sets, and VFX.

The film '83 did not use real footage from the 1983 World Cup. Instead, Director Kabir Khan hired actors to precisely re-enact Kapil Dev's famous catches and innings, using the moment as a backdrop for a completely fictional story.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff