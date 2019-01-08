First Look! Sooraj Pancholi as Satellite Shankar

Last updated on: January 08, 2019 15:56 IST

With two films in his kitty, the young actor is looking forward to happier times.

Sooraj Pancholi, who made his acting debut in 2015 with Nikhil Advani's Hero, is back in business.

The actor revealed the first poster of his second film, Satellite Shankar, on Instagram and wrote, 'Not just a hero on the battlefield! Feeling proud and blessed presenting you the official poster of #SatelliteShankar Releasing 5th July 2019.'

Sharing two more posters of his upcoming film on his Insta feed, Sooraj said, 'Here's a glimpse of the beginning of an extraordinary journey!! #SatelliteShankar releasing 5th July 2019.'

Last year, on his 28th birthday, Sooraj -- who was accused of driving his girlfriend, actress Jiah Khan, to suicide -- broke his silence and penned a long note on Instagram about the whole controversy.

The actor -- who had been arrested and is out on bail -- hasn't stopped working.

After Satellite Shankar, which co-stars newbie Megha Akash, Sooraj will be seen in Remo D'Souza's next -- titled Time To Dance -- alongside Isabelle Kaif.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sooraj Pancholi/Instagram