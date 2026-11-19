'Nobody can be a better Prem than Salmanbhai. He is the OG Prem. We all idealise him as Prem.'

'Being Prem is a huge responsibility.'

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari at the Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer launch in Mumbai, November 18, 2026. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari lead Sooraj Barjatya's new family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Anupam Kher reunites with Barjatya for their sixth film together and recalls their 42-year friendship.

Ayushmann calls Salman Khan the 'OG Prem,' saying nobody can play the iconic character better than him.

If the music launch of Yeh Prem Mol Liya was like an engagement party, its trailer launch on November 18 in Mumbai was a full-blown wedding celebration.

Marigold flowers and lamps decorated the venue. The stage had been divided with banners of 'ladke wale' and 'ladki wale' placed into two sides.

The occasion was the unveiling of Sooraj Barjatya's latest family entertainer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.

The Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer has an interesting marriage proposal of its own.

It introduces us to Ayushmann's Prem and Sharvari's Purva, who fall in love but face an unusual question when they decide to get married.

Purva is responsible for her family and cannot imagine leaving them behind after marriage. Instead of asking her to adjust to his household, Prem proposes that he move into her house with his family.

And, of course, Ayushmann's Prem is every bit the green flag you would expect from a Barjatya film. The trailer sums up his idea of love with the line: 'Itna bhi nahi kiya, toh kya pyaar kiya?'

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana, Director Sooraj Barjatya, Sharvari at the Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer launch in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sooraj Barjatya summed up Yeh Prem Mol Liya as his most "progressive film yet", and explained that the film gives him an opportunity to say things that people often take for granted.

"With this film, I take the opportunity to say so many things which we say, but we don't realise, and they make so much sense to society. This film essentially aims to convey that ladies' priorities need to be respected," he said.

Talking about its premise, he mentioned that the film follows a couple navigating their relationship and finding their own way to 'earn each other's love.'

Ayushmann on being the new Prem

Ayushmann knows that playing Prem comes with expectations. The character has a long association with Salman Khan, who made it popular through several Barjatya films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The actor was quick to acknowledge that legacy.

"Firstly, nobody can be a better Prem than Salmanbhai. He is the OG Prem. We all idealise him as Prem," Ayushmann said.

He also explained what makes his Prem different.

"Being Prem is a huge responsibility," Ayushmann said.

"You have to walk the talk. You need to understand what a perfect man would be like. He is sensitive, kind, and emotionally available. Prem ki kami hai iss duniya me, and I am glad we are bringing one."

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Director Sooraj Barjatya at the Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Barjatya was equally appreciative of his leading man.

"This character of Prem is someone who is questioning certain practices but in his tender style. The moment I heard the subject, Ayushmann was the only actor who came to mind. If you see his filmography and even if you meet him personally, he has a valid question on every point of view. He also has a sense of simplicity," Barjatya said.

Ayushmann then pointed out how different Prem is from the characters he has played so far.

"In my earlier films, the common thread was that I played an imperfect man. But Prem is the perfect man. Sarvagun sampann jo purush hota hai, woh Prem hai," he said with a smile.

WATCH: Sooraj Barjatya spots this similarity between Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Sharvari's Rajshri dream comes true

Sharvari, who has had a busy year with Alpha and Main Vaapas Aaunga, was happy to be back with her "big release" of this year.

She spoke about growing up watching Rajshri films and how playing a Sooraj Barjatya heroine had long been her dream.

"Ever since I was a kid, I have watched his quintessential Bollywood heroines dancing to songs and performing emotional scenes. I would recreate those moments and show them to my parents in our living room. Even after performing my scenes in this film, I went home and recreated them for my parents," Sharavri smilingly said.

When a journalist asked her to name her favourite Rajshri heroine from the past, Sharvari initially struggled to pick just one. She eventually settled on Madhuri Dixit's name.

Barjatya was all praise for Sharvari, saying she had "completely surrendered" to the Indianness of her character and delivered a beautiful performance as Purva.

WATCH: How Sharvari prepared herself for dance sequences in Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa join the family conversation

At the launch, Sharvari playfully brought the 'ladki wale' on stage: Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Shruti Seth, Surbhi Tiwari, and Saumya Tandon. Meanwhile, Ayushmann assembled the 'ladke wale': Anupam Kher, Swanand Kirkire, Krish Rao, and Geeta Agrawal Sharma.

It was a sizeable ensemble and the stage soon filled with actors who looked like one big family!

Supriya pointed out that she had finally got to work with Barjatya after her husband Pankaj Kapur appeared in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Shahid Kapoor starred in Vivah.

"I have worked with good, great directors, but Soorajji tops the list. As a person, there is nobody better than him that I have met in this industry. He is so humble, down-to-earth and so passionate about the stories he wants to tell," she said.

IMAGE: Sharvari, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Sooraj Barjatya, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swanand Kirkire, Anupam Kher and Shruti Seth at the Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Seema Pahwa was initially unsure about being part of such a large cast and wondered if she would get enough scope. She eventually signed the film because she had faith in the filmmaker.

"Soorajji ki film hai, sab kuch chamkega," she said.

WATCH: Seema Pahwa's fun take on working with Sooraj Barjatya

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Anupam Kher and Sooraj Barjatya's old friendship

There was a lovely reunion on stage between Anupam Kher and Barjatya, whose friendship goes back several decades to the days of Kher's 1984 debut film, Saaransh.

"During Saaransh, Sooraj was the fifth assistant director. He was eager to work on the sets, but nobody gave him much work because he was a producer's son. Once, I asked him to get my file of dialogues. That was the only time I gave him an order. For the last 42 years, I have been taking orders from him," Anupam reminisced.

He then called himself Barjatya's "lucky charm" with Yeh Prem Mol Liya marking their sixth collaboration after Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Uunchai.

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari at the Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Rocky Aur Rani and Dhurandhar get a mention

When a journalist pointed out the similarity in premise between Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ayushmann was quick to defend the comparison.

He revealed that Karan was among the first to message him after seeing the film's first song. "He was in love with Sooraj Barjatya's world. He is a big fan of Rajshri."

Ayushmann also felt the two films' leading men were very different.

"Prem has been a green flag from the beginning. In fact, he is a green forest! He takes a stand for his wife and her family. Rocky's character arc was very different, so you cannot compare the two."

IMAGE: Seema Pahwa, Sooraj Barjatya, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swanand Kirkire, Anupam Kher, and Shruti Seth at the Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The conversation eventually turned to whether audiences would still turn up for a clean family entertainer in an era of violent actioner.

Barjatya had a rather charming answer.

"In a thali, we all want different kinds of food. Dhurandhar is a wonderful film in its own place. But in real life, we may wake up wanting to listen to a bhajan, take an afternoon nap and enjoy an evening snack. Dhurandhar hai toh yeh bhi toh chahiye, na?"

He was candid about sticking to what he does best, which is making the kind of family dramas audiences have come to expect from him.

"Young filmmakers have taught me to have confidence in this profession. If one film doesn't work, the other will. It is the story that works and not the maker," he said.

WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana on becoming Prem

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases in cinemas on November 27.