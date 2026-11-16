Sonu Sood Extends Support To Josh Actor Sharad Kapoor

Sonu Sood has stepped in to offer crucial support to Josh actor Sharad Kapoor, who recently made an emotional appeal for help amidst health issues and financial struggles.

IMAGE: Sonu Sood meets Sharad Kapoor. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sonu Sood met Sharad Kapoor after the latter's emotional appeal for work and support.

Sharad Kapoor recently shared a video expressing his difficulties, including giving away his pet dogs.

Sharad Kapoor is known for his roles in films like Dastak, Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho.

After a video of Josh actor Sharad Kapoor started trending on social media, Sonu Sood took time out to meet him.

In the video, Sharad Kapoor appeared frail and emotional as he spoke about giving away his beloved pet dogs. Kapoor entrusted his four pets to the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust in Mumbai after going through a difficult phase in his life.

Soon after, another video of the actor went viral in which he appealed to his colleagues in the film industry to come forward and support him. Expressing his desire to return to acting, Sharad said he wants to recover his health and get back to work, as he has been going through a difficult time.

Sharad Kapoor's Emotional Appeal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

Sonu interacted with Sharad Kapoor and arranged a medical team to treat Sharad's leg injury, ensuring that he received the necessary medical supplies.

Sharad Kapoor's Career

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Sharad Kapoor in Josh.

Sharad Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak.

He later appeared in several notable films, including Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho.

His performance in Josh earned him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff