'I knew that the scenes involving Ram, Sita and Lakshman wouldn't be cut. The story is about them.'

'I understand all of that, but it still feels a bit sad because you prepare so much for a character and those scenes were really great.'

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi and Sonia Balani in Ramayana Part One.

Playing Lakshman's wife Urmila in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana may have been a dream come true for Sonia Balani, but her journey to the big screen hasn't exactly been a fairy tale.

From receiving abusive messages for playing Asifa in The Kerala Story to watching some of her favourite scenes disappear from Ramayana, the actor has learnt to take the rough with the smooth.

She is also candid about the less glamorous side of chasing acting dreams.

"Sometimes you are doing just one project a year, but you have to manage your expenses throughout the year. You have to look your best. Your hair, makeup, everything has to be top-notch. You also have to be part of a few gatherings. You have to be perfect," Sonia tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

How many times have you watched Ramayana so far?

Just once, because it's Diwali and I'm travelling with my family. But I'm looking forward to watching it two or three more times.

When I read the script, I realised two characters might stand out: Ravan and Lakshman.

Did you get to read the entire script before signing the film?

Yes.

That's unusual, especially when you are not a part of the lead cast.

Yes, you are right. The other girls, who play my sisters, didn't read the full script. But I asked for it, and it was nice of them to give it to me.

I had a good number of scenes, and everything on paper was very nice. That's when I understood that Urmila was going to be one of the important characters in Ramayana.

Later, of course, I understood that, for whatever reasons, it didn't come across in the final film.

'I was really excited to work with Nitesh Tiwari'

What were the scenes that didn't make to the final cut?

Primarily, my scenes were with Sai Pallavi. These were some cute scenes that showcased our bond.

There was another scene between the other two sisters, when we spot Ram and Lakshman for the first time when they are about to come for the swayamvara.

And two scenes with Ravie Dubey's Lakshman.

How did you feel when you found out your scenes were edited out?

It was disheartening. One of my favourite scenes was when Lakshman leaves for exile and there's an emotional moment between Urmila and him.

Initially, I was disappointed but now, it's absolutely fine. It's a part and parcel of filmmaking. I understand that makers have to take certain decisions for the betterment of the film.

I knew that the scenes involving Ram, Sita and Lakshman wouldn't be cut. The story is about them.

I understand all of that, but it still feels a bit sad because you prepare so much for a character and those scenes were really great.

What excited you most about this project?

I was really excited to work with Nitesh Tiwari. He is one of my favourite directors.

When I got to know that I was part of this film, the first thing that clicked in my mind was him. The scale and the other actors came later.

Had it been a normal project with Nitesh Tiwari, I would have been equally happy.

It was one of the fastest casting decisions. I still remember auditioning before travelling to Goa. Within a day or two, I got to know that I was locked for the part. But you know, I told them that I would love to test for Shurpanakha, apart from Urmila. Later, I learnt that Shurpanakha had already been locked (the role was played by Rakul Singh).

IMAGE: Sonia Balani as Urmila in a BTS moment from Ramayana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Balani/Instagram

How did you approach the audition?

Two of my previous films were also with Mukesh Chhabra, so I was very comfortable with the audition.

Preparing for Urmila was the challenging part. There is very little information available about her online.

I knew we were following the Valmiki Ramayana, so I read it. Unfortunately, there isn't much available about Urmila. Apart from the scenes about her character, details about what she was like in her adulthood weren't available.

I had to create something of my own while also sticking to the text.

Are you saying you created a backstory to understand this character?

Yes. Personally, I'm very much into journaling, so I started journaling as Urmila too.

I used to write letters to Lakshman, Janak and Sita. When you journal, you feel like that person. I even cried while writing those letters. I think something inside me shifted when I started doing that. That's when I began to understand what kind of woman she might have been.

I had a picture of Urmila in my room throughout the six or seven months I was preparing for the role.

I don't know who painted it, but it spoke to me emotionally.

'Sai Pallavi was a bit nervous because of her accent'

The trailer gave us glimpses of Sai Pallavi as Sita, with you walking alongside her as Urmila. But social media began comparing the two of you, with some even saying you looked prettier than Sita. Were you amused by that?

I felt bad for Sai because she is amazing as an actor.

I think she is perfect for Sita. I have seen her working on sets, and she is amazing. She is not just a beautiful human being but also a very intelligent actor. She is very present in the moment.

I don't think putting someone in a bad light makes another person look better. That's not the way to appreciate someone. I don't like such comparisons.

If people had told me that I looked pretty or amazing, that would have been a better compliment than making unnecessary comparisons.

Did you feel starstruck on the sets of the film?

During the table reading of Ramayana, I was super confident. I was just going around and talking to everyone.

Sai is amazing, actually. I really like her.

On the first day of the table reading, everyone was dressed in their best looks. The guys were wearing kurta pajamas, and the women had their makeup and nice hairdos on.

And then Sai Pallavi walked in wearing absolutely no makeup, just normal denims and a top. In that moment, she made an impression on me, and I really liked her.

That's how I am. I'm a very simple person, and just can't relate to too much show-off at times. I instantly connected with Sai and she made me feel super comfortable. I'm glad that sisterly bond was there from the very beginning.

I could see that she was a bit nervous because of her accent as she hadn't done many Hindi films. But she was amazing on set. By the time we started shooting, she had become comfortable with the heavy lehengas and jewellery.

I remember one of my early shots with her.

The lehenga was really heavy, and I was more focused on the steps. I kept looking down because I was so scared.

Sai guided us beautifully on how to calculate the distance between the steps. She told us to follow a rhythm, one-two-three, one-two-three, and not look down.

That really helped me. Like I said, she is a very intelligent and smart actor, apart from being an amazing person.

'Ranbir taught me something amazing'

IMAGE: Sonia Balani with Ranbir Kapoor during the Ramayana reading. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Balani/Instagram

What was your observation about Ranbir Kapoor as a co-star?

He is very professional and taught me something amazing.

We keep thinking about ourselves, wondering why we didn't get a good shot or why something didn't happen. But he always thought about the film more than himself. That is really inspiring.

I've never seen him come late to the set. He is a director's actor. If the director gives him any instructions, he was very comfortable taking them and adapting to them.

Of course, he is a brilliant actor.